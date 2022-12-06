Members of the Power Workers' Union ratify a 3-year deal with Elexicon Energy

AJAX, ON, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Elexicon Energy is pleased to share that employees represented by the Power Workers' Union CUPE Local 100 ("PWU") have ratified a 3-year contract. The previous Collective Agreement between Elexicon and the PWU expired on June 30, 2022.

The agreement was reached through a diligent collective bargaining process with the PWU.

"We are very appreciative of the support given to this process by Elexicon Energy's PWU employees, and the bargaining teams from both parties," said Indrani J. Butany-DeSouza, President and CEO at Elexicon Energy. "As Ontario's fourth largest municipally owned local distribution company of electricity, we know how important maintaining system reliability, affordability and safety is to our customers and communities. With a new three-year deal, our customers can have the peace of mind knowing that our dedicated teams of power workers is there to manage and service their electricity distribution system needs without disruption."

Elexicon Energy will work with all members of the PWU to implement the provisions of this agreement cooperatively and collaboratively.

The collective agreements between Elexicon Energy and the PWU cover approximately 180 employees in critical front line roles across the company's service territory.

About Elexicon Energy

Elexicon Energy powers life's most meaningful moments. As the fourth largest municipally-owned electricity distributor in Ontario, our vision is to empower the communities we serve and help customers seize opportunities to ignite a better future. We provide over 174,000 residential and business customers with reliable and affordable energy services. Elexicon Energy is owned by five municipalities: the City of Pickering, the Town of Ajax, the Town of Whitby, the City of Belleville and the Municipality of Clarington. Learn more at elexiconenergy.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

