Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions supports the maintenance of cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and quad trails in the Outaouais region to draw winter activity lovers from home and abroad in coming years.

GATINEAU, QC, April 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The practice of winter trail activities contributes to Quebec's regional vitality. In the context of a global pandemic, several regions have been impacted by the temporary absence of international tourists. Outdoor activities have nonetheless enabled local people to enjoy themselves and take advantage of Canada's natural beauty and richness, while also helping to diversify the economies of our communities.

To showcase more broadly the unparalleled attractions around Quebec's regions and to enable businesses and organizations offering winter trail activities to be ready for the next season, we must continue to invest in trail maintenance and provide an optimal experience to tourists from home and abroad.

Enhancing the experience of future winter seasons in the Outaouais region

With this in mind, Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced financial support totalling $1,362,406 for the Corporation plein air de la Lièvre, the Municipalité de Ripon, the Club Moto-Neige Pingouins, the Hill and Gully Riders Club, the Nakkertok Ski Association, the Club Quad du Pontiac, the Association régionale de motoneigistes de la Haute-Gatineau, Les Ours Blancs, Relais plein air du parc de la Gatineau, the Club Quad Petite-Nation and the Maraudeurs through the Winter Tourism Initiative. He was accompanied for this occasion by William Amos, Member of Parliament for Pontiac and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (Science).

Additional information on the projects is provided in a related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada is keen to support recreational, cultural and sports projects that have a positive impact on tourism and the local economy, especially in these uncertain times. The investments announced today are helping to improve and prepare facilities for the post-COVID-19 recovery, and these initiatives will benefit all Canadians, and eventually tourists from around the world.

Quotes

"The CED support announced today confirms our willingness to support winter tourism projects and reaffirms our commitment to Canadian businesses, organizations and citizens in these difficult times. These ten financial contributions represent very good news for the drawing power of the Outaouais region. Thanks to our government's investments in winter attractions, we will ensure we are ready to receive tourists from our own region and from around the world!"

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors

"I am delighted the Government of Canada is supporting tourism businesses and organizations in the Outaouais region in these crucial times. We must seize this opportunity to rethink this sector's products, services and processes. Quebecers will have the opportunity to test these new ideas and, who knows, to become ambassadors for our region when the time comes to reopen national and international tourism!"

William Amos, Member of Parliament for Pontiac and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (Science)

"Tourism is an economic engine for all our communities and will be a key part of our economic recovery. Winter tourism dynamizes regions during the coldest months of the year and, as we have seen during the pandemic, it contributes not only to citizens' well-being but also to the vitality of local economies. Our government is proud to promote initiatives such as these, which are having a positive impact on regional economic development, supporting good jobs for the middle class and bringing joy to people in a Nordic country such as ours."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. With an initial budget of $10M over two years from CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, the Winter Tourism Initiative aims to boost the practice of winter trail activities and sports and the resulting economic spin-offs. It enables organizations to acquire equipment and sustain safe maintenance activities for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and quad trails. Given the significant spin-offs of many of the projects presented through the Initiative, the budget has been topped up to a current total of nearly $13M .

over two years from CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, the Winter Tourism Initiative aims to boost the practice of winter trail activities and sports and the resulting economic spin-offs. It enables organizations to acquire equipment and sustain safe maintenance activities for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and quad trails. Given the significant spin-offs of many of the projects presented through the Initiative, the budget has been topped up to a current total of nearly . CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]