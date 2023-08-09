Melo LLP continues Southwestern Ontario expansion by acquiring Richard Lanoue CPA Professional Corporation

LEAMINGTON, ON, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Melo LLP, a leading audit, tax and advisory firm in Southwestern Ontario providing comprehensive financial, legal and business services, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Richard Paul Lanoue C.P.A. Professional Corporation, a trusted accounting office that has served the Windsor region for more than 30 years.

"This acquisition is a significant milestone for both Melo LLP and Ric Lanoue," says Jason Melo, founding partner and CEO at Melo LLP. "By combining our resources, knowledge and experience, clients can benefit from an agile, dynamic set of advisors, who can help them meet all their business goals."

"Today's business environment is constantly changing, and to satisfy various objectives clients need seasoned advisors who can provide innovative solutions to complex challenges. Our unique, entrepreneurially minded advisory team thinks differently and can provide enhanced and nuanced insights that meet a multiplicity of business needs, as well as growth objectives."

This perspective is what drew them to Melo LLP, says Richard (Ric) Lanoue, founder of Richard Paul Lanoue C.P.A. Professional Corporation.

"Melo LLP has grown their practice — and client value — by taking a different approach than conventional or larger firms. They have assembled a team of both traditional and specialty advisors, who can quickly pivot and shift based on client needs," he notes.

"Additionally, Melo is quickly becoming a one-stop, comprehensive service provider, which is extremely important for many high-net-worth clients and those engaged in the ever-evolving global marketplace. It is exciting to see them at the forefront of growth and shaping what it means to be a trusted business advisor."

