Melo LLP continues aggressive growth with acquisition of leading Windsor Firm

WINDSOR, ON, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Melo LLP, as a leading provider of tax, audit, advisory and financial services, is pleased to officially announce the acquisition of Gordon B. Lee & Company CPAs, a well-established accounting firm with a strong reputation in the Windsor and Essex County region dating back to 1985. The expanded Melo LLP Firm will continue to service clients across Southwestern Ontario with offices in Windsor, Leamington, Forest, Wyoming, Sarnia and Strathroy.

An entrepreneur-driven firm led by the drive to deliver enhanced success through exceptional partnerships and a proactive approach to client service, Melo LLP was founded in September of 2021 with a bold and aggressive growth plan to disrupt the mid-market space in professional services. Over the past 16 months, the Firm has scaled from a group of 10 professionals and a single office to over 70 team members and Partners, located throughout Southwestern Ontario.

Following this acquisition, Melo LLP is poised to provide an even broader network of clients with unique specialty services and business advisory support, strengthening their audit practice in several niche industries as well as complementing an existing cross-border tax and advisory service line.

"We were attracted to this Firm for a simple reason; Gordon and Julia are exceptional professionals and even better people," said Jason Melo, Founding Partner and Chairman of the Melo Group of Companies. "We had chemistry from our very first meeting and it became very evident that our goals and outlook to client service were very much aligned. Secondly, the nature of their practice is extremely complementary to our existing service lines and very much adds instant breadth to our capabilities in several industries. We are a people-centric practice and Gordon and Julia are the type of professionals we want on our team."

"To me, I look at these two organizations and we are both very growth oriented, always looking to expand our expertise to provide our clients with first-class service," says Gordon Lee, Founder of Gordon B. Lee & Company CPAs. "This move now enhances the growth opportunities and experience for our existing team, while also having the ability to lean on a larger group for support. Having the right people with the right training will continue to help the Firm grow and prosper."

The acquisition will not affect the day-to-day operations of either Firm and clients can expect to receive the same high level of service from the newly integrated and combined Firm of Melo LLP.

For further information: Jason J. Melo, CPA, CA, CFP, TEP, CPA (Illinois), Founding Partner & CEO, Melo LLP, [email protected], +1 519 564 2168; Gordon B. Lee, CPA, CA, Founder, Gordon B. Lee & Company CPAs, [email protected], +1 519 551 6696; Garrett Fodor, Multi-Media Specialist, Melo LLP, [email protected], +1 519 890 2684