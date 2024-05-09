Melo LLP completes bold expansion into Toronto

WINDSOR, ON, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Leading Southwestern Ontario advisory firm Melo LLP ("Melo") has taken the next step in its strategic growth plan by acquiring Toronto-based firm Sone Rovet Chasson LLP ("SRC").

Melo LLP breaks new ground with Toronto-based acquisition (CNW Group/Melo LLP)

This is the latest in a series of carefully mapped acquisitions for Melo, further propelling the firm's market growth and presence beyond its Windsor-Essex County home base. In acquiring SRC – a highly regarded audit, accounting and tax firm – the Melo group has found a likeminded partner that will enable it to tap into a wealth of new business opportunities in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

"Through our entrepreneurial drive and focus on service excellence, we have become a significant business advisory name in the Southwestern Ontario market, so expansion into the GTA is a natural and logical progression for us," says Jason Melo, Chairman & Founding Partner. "Establishing a prominent presence in Canada's financial capital has been top-of-mind for some time, but of course we wanted to do it with the right group, and the more we got to know the entire SRC team, it was clear our values and vision aligned perfectly. By bringing such a distinguished firm into the Melo organization, we're gaining additional first-class resources and capabilities, while solidifying our standing as one of the fastest growing mid-market advisory firms in the province."

SRC Senior Partner Marla Chasson Sone will serve as Toronto Managing Partner. Working directly with Melo's senior leadership, Chasson Sone will spearhead the expansion of the Melo brand in the GTA. "My fellow Senior Partners and I are thrilled to unite with the Melo group, guided by a shared vision to define ourselves as one of the country's premier mid-market CPA advisory firms," says Chasson Sone. "Melo is a remarkable organization with a progressive culture, exceptional team members and an impressive growth story, both organically and through purposeful mergers and acquisitions. We are excited about this transformative opportunity to begin the next chapter of our journey with Melo. We simply could not ask for a better partner."

