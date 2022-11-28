Melo and Castagna form new financial services practice, make first strategic acquisition

WINDSOR, ON, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Combining two regional business leaders, Jason Melo and Vince Castagna have joined to form Melo Financial Services Inc. (MFS). This progressive new partnership will enable MFS to offer an expanded array of specialty financial services, tailored for both businesses and individuals, all under one unified banner.

Jason Melo, Vince Castagna (CNW Group/Melo LLP)

"MFS was created to address a significant void Vince and I have observed in the market," says Melo, managing partner of leading audit, tax and advisory firm Melo LLP. "Our shared goal will be to fully guide, advise and support corporations and individuals with everything from lending and financing to strategic investment and cash management."

Castagna, of Unimor Capital Corporation (UCC), echoes his partner's client-focused perspective. "MFS is a blend of our areas of expertise, enabling us to bring more value-added financial offerings to clients than ever before," says Castagna. "Simply put, we aim to be the 'go-to' advisors for clients to ensure they get the best possible financial products and solutions in the market. This could involve anything from dealing with financial institutions on clients' behalf to sourcing alternative investment opportunities they otherwise might not have. The end goal is ensuring our clients achieve their growth, investment, financing and debt management goals."

In support of this comprehensive vision, MFS has already taken its first strategic step by officially acquiring UCC. As commercial and residential mortgage experts serving southwestern Ontario since 1974, UCC brings its own portfolio of clients and lending expertise to MFS. The combined resources of Melo LLP and UCC will drive MFS going forward. "It really is a dynamic team we've assembled with MFS," notes Melo. "We have a truly unique group of experts, all driven by an entrepreneurial mindset."

"Bold, forward-thinking and dedicated to client success – that's what MFS is all about," adds Castagna. "Combining our established proficiency at UCC as brokers, as well as being the only mortgage administrator between here and London – plus our extensive lender network – with the innovative business, accounting and tax leadership of the Melo experts, MFS is ideally positioned to offer clients an unmatched financial advisory team."

For further information: Jason J. Melo, CPA, CA, CFP, TEP, CPA (Illinois), Founding Partner & CEO, Melo LLP, [email protected], +1 519 564 2168; Garrett Fodor, Multi-Media Specialist, Melo LLP, [email protected], +1 519 890 2684; Vince Castagna, CPA (Colorado), President, Melo Financial Services Inc., [email protected], +1 519 791 2695