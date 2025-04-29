Melkior Drills 77.4 g/t Au over 6.9m in New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Carscallen, Including Project's Highest Grade Gold Interval of 445 g/t Au over 1.2m

Highlights :

- DH MKR-24-002 intersected 77.4 g/t gold over 6.9 meters including 445 g/t gold over 1.2 meters at the 1010 South Zone (Table 1, Figures 2-5).

This represents a new high-grade gold discovery at depth of the 1010 South Zone

This is the highest metal factor (534 g/t) intercept in the Project's history.

The Company is in the process of planning follow-up holes to test the potential extensions of this high-grade intercept.

- DH MKR-24-001 intersected 2.58 g/t gold over 0.50 meters.

- DH MKR-24-003 intersected two zones 2.70 g/t gold over 0.80 meters and 1.26 g/t gold over 1.30 meters.

Jim Deluce, Company Director, commented: "I am thrilled by this discovery and the work completed this past winter at Carscallen Property. These results, the highest ever at the property, not only demonstrate the continuity of the high-grade vein system along strike and down-dip with the best drill intersections attained to date, but also the potential that Carscallen holds when drilling new zones."

Mr. Deluce continued: "The newly discovered bonanza grade mineralization at the 1010 Gold Zone, together with our high-grade gold prospects at Zamzam, Jowsey and Shenkman gold showings, truly attest to the upside potential of the area for significant mineral discoveries. Our next step is to review the intercept in more detail to determine follow-up holes to expand on this high-grade intercept. We look forward to our next drill campaign as we continue to develop Carscallen."

1010 Gold Zone

The 1010 gold showings are characterized by multiple, anastomosing, shear-hosted, quartz-sulphide veins which are locally enveloped by silica-albite-sericite altered stockwork breccia mineralization in the surface. The gold zones are often steep dipping (> 75 degrees) and often exhibits pinch and swell attitude, reaching to over 500m strike length in a north trend direction. The high-grade gold mineralization is coincident strongly altered, structurally controlled magnetics zones which are overlapping with mod-high IP chargeability (conductors), and moderate resistivity. These classical geophysical signatures are typical in almost all of the gold showings at the Carscallen Property.

In a north-south longitudinal section, the mineralization at 1010 Gold Zone appears to be controlled by fold hinge structure where the 1010N is plunging to the north while the 1010S has a low southerly plunge. Current exploration is focused on testing new gold opportunities and expanding the well- developed gold-bearing mineralization outside the main Zamzam-Jowsey-Shenkman Zones, with additional high-grade ore shoots along series of repeating gold mineralized shears like the 1010 Zone.

Figure 1: Overview of the Carscallen Gold Property near Timmins-Ontario.

Figure 2: Carscallen Drill Hole Map overlaid on geological data, highlighting known mineralized zones and gold assay results from past drilling.

Figure 3: Core sample photo from Hole MKR-24-002 (Boxes 46 & 47), displaying high-grade gold intercepts over 6.9 meters (208.5–215.4 m) at 77.40 g/t, including 1.2 meters at 445 g/t. Inset A shows deformed smoky quartz-sulphide veins with visible gold veinlets in highly altered granodiorite/tonalite intrusive rock.

Figure 4: Long section highlighting the recent drilling intercepts from holes MKR-24-001, MKR-24-002, and MKR-24-003 relative to historical drilling at the 1010 Gold Zone.

Figure 5: Carscallen Drill Hole on IP Chargeability (Conductor) Map which highlights known mineralized zones and gold assay distribution from historic drillholes.

Table 1: Selected drill hole assay intercepts (uncut) from 1010 Gold Zone. The True Width of the intervals has not yet been established by drilling.

Project Drill Hole From To Interval Gold Grade (g/t) Carscallen MKR_24_001 62.5 63 0.5 2.6 Carscallen MKR_24_002 208.5 215.4 6.9 77.5 Carscallen MKR_24_002 213.5 214.7 1.2 444.7 Carscallen MKR_24_002 253 256 3 1.4 Carscallen MKR_24_003 123.9 124.7 0.8 2.7 Carscallen MKR_24_003 142.3 143.6 1.3 1.3

Qualified Person

All technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Martin Ethier, P.Geo. Mr. Ethier is a consultant for Melkior and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Melkior Resources

Melkior Resources Inc. is an exploration-stage resource company operating in world-class mining jurisdictions across Quebec and Ontario. The company is dedicated to advancing a portfolio of high-potential mineral properties with a primary focus on gold exploration.

Melkior's flagship projects include the Carscallen Project, the Beschefer East Project, the Genex Project and the Val-d'Or Project. These projects are strategically located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, known for hosting significant gold and base metal deposits.

