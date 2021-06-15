Melius Capital/Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. Latest Update

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Melius Capital Corp ("Melius") is pleased to announce that it has completed its transaction with Rover Metals Corp (TSXV: ROVR) on the Uptown Gold Project.

About The Uptown Gold Project

The Property is located in Canada's Northwest Territories, approximately three kilometers north of the city of Yellowknife. The Property is comprised of six mineral claims, totaling 3,267.24 hectares.

A geological report (the "Technical Report") prepared by David White, P. Geo., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), was completed in relation to the Property on January 27, 2021. The Technical Report recommends that the Company conduct a program consisting of geophysics (Induced Polarization survey) and diamond drilling, to retest historical drill results and to test any identified geophysical anomalies. Historic drilling results have yielded over an ounce per ton from surface.

To date, Melius has raised over $1.2 Million to carry out a comprehensive exploration program on the Uptown Gold project which is located in close proximity to the past producing Giant Mine, just outside of Yellow Knife, NWT. The 2021 exploration program will be drilling at historic high grade gold zones and under explored targets of interest. The drill program is expected to commence in August and continue through until September.

About Melius Capital Corp.

Melius Capital Corp is a private exploration company with projects in the Northwest territories.

Melius will be doing an official name change to Arctic Fox Minerals Corporation ("Arctic Fox") by the end of June 2021. Potential investors can visit VESTED.CA to get more information on Melius/Arctic Fox.

"We were fortunate enough to raise capital quickly and efficiently through our non-brokered financing and are looking forward to our drilling program in 2021. As part of our effort to penetrate a larger investor base, we have engaged Vested Technologies to help us reach a broad retail network. All accredited and non-accredited investors may participate with as little as $100 prior to our direct listing in Q3, 2021." – Robert Davies, CEO, Director and Corp. Secretary – Melius Capital.

On behalf of the Management of Melius

SOURCE Melius Capital Corp.

For further information: Robert Davies, Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected], Mobile: 1-647-339-0434, www.arcticfoxminerals.com