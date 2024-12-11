Melissa Young Announces Nomination Candidacy for the Conservative Party of Canada in Saint John-Kennebecasis

SAINT JOHN, NB, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Melissa Young has officially announced her nomination candidacy for the Conservative Party in the federal riding of Saint John-Kennebecasis. A results-driven leader with a commitment to workers and the community, Melissa hopes to represent the interests and values of New Brunswickers in Ottawa.

Melissa's extensive experience spans both the skilled trades, workforce development and government relations, equipping her with unique insights into the issues facing Saint John- Kennebecasis. Her career reﬂects a strong focus on practical solutions that promote economic opportunity, accessible education, and fair representation. Known for her collaborative approach, Melissa has worked effectively with stakeholders and all levels of government—local, provincial, and federal—tackling issues that matter most to her community.

"I hope to represent the Conservative Party in Saint John-Kennebecasis," said Young. "Our community deserves a voice in Ottawa that understands both the challenges and opportunities we face. I want to work alongside Pierre Poilievre and common sense Conservatives to bring meaningful results to our region," said Young.

If Melissa Young becomes the official candidate, she will focus on fostering growth, responsible governance, and improved services for the people of Saint John-Kennebecasis. Her priorities will include:

Building strong partnerships with all levels of government to address urgent issues such as affordable housing and infrastructure.

Supporting job creation and economic initiatives that will position Saint John-Kennebecasis as a leader in business and innovation.

Advocating for policies that ensure accountability and transparency in government spending, while delivering quality public services to residents.

Melissa's commitment to a "people-ﬁrst" approach has shaped her vision for Saint John- Kennebecasis, and she invites the community to join her in building a brighter future. "This campaign is about amplifying our voices in Ottawa," she said. "I'm dedicated to bringing my experience and passion to serve each and every one of you."

For more information about Melissa Young and her campaign, please visit VOTEMELISSA.CA or contact [email protected].

About Melissa Young

Melissa Young is an accomplished professional in government relations, workforce development and a committed advocate for New Brunswick workers and communities. She brings years of experience working collaboratively across all levels of government, with a focus on fostering economic growth, promoting sustainable policies, and improving community well-being. As a nominee as a Conservative candidate, Melissa is committed to providing effective, solutions-driven leadership for the people of Saint John-Kennebecasis.

