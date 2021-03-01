Mele & Co. Finds New Home and Looks to Enable Consumers to Live Life Organized

After 100+ years of family-owned history, 'America's jewelry box' has new ownership aimed at putting a new spin on jewelry storage solutions for today's consumer

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Mele & Co., a premier provider of luxurious and affordable armoires, jewelry and watch boxes in America, has been acquired by Gunther Mele Ltd. "This sale represents a unique moment in our company history and ensures the Mele & Co. business continues to thrive and grow in its mission to be 'America's jewelry box'," says Ray Mele, grandson of the company's founder. "I am excited to see the brand and quality craftsmanship continue in the caring hands of a 'close relative' like Gunther Mele Ltd."

Gunther Mele Ltd., once also owned by the parent company of Mele & Co., has since independently grown to be a market leader in sustainable packaging and display solutions for retailers throughout North America. No stranger to the market, Gunther Mele Ltd. specializes in gift boxes and made-to-order displays for jewelry, giftware, and home decor retailers. "This acquisition is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite two companies with unprecedented market reach and over two centuries of specialized experience and knowledge," says Darrell King, President and CEO of Gunther Mele Ltd.

Emily Santos, Vice President and newly-appointed General Manager of the Mele & Co. business, shares King's enthusiasm. "With new storage solutions launching later this year, we're very excited to move the brand beyond traditional jewelry boxes with collections that speak to today's enlightened shopper." Although operating under the same name, King and Santos are bringing a new vision that maintains the proud traditions of the long-standing jewelry box brand but expands its offering of storage solutions so customers can truly live life organized. Looking forward, they plan to introduce a stylish mix of home and travel storage solutions that are elegant, affordable, consciously designed and sustainable.

"We are going to take the very best elements of this uniquely American brand, and combine it with contemporary, practical, and eco-friendly design and innovation that meets the needs of today's consumer," says King. "I can't wait to re-launch the brand and show off our new designs later this year," echoes Santos. To be sure, what comes next for this 100+ year-old brand will be anything but status quo!

About Mele & Co.

Founded in 1912, Mele & Co. is a premier provider of luxurious and affordable armoires, valets, jewelry and watch boxes in America. We specialize in storage solutions that organize, preserve and protect while also being highly functional and sustainable. Our stylish products are cost-conscious and consciously designed for today's discerning consumer who lives life organized.

About Gunther Mele Ltd.

Celebrating over 160 years as retail packaging experts, Gunther Mele Ltd. is a market leader in sustainable and affordable packaging solutions for retailers and made-to-order jewelry displays. We offer the largest selection of custom shopping bags, totes, gift boxes, giftwrap, jewelry displays, and more to enable retailers to perfectly express their brand in today's marketplace.

SOURCE Gunther Mele

For further information: For more information, visit melejewelrybox.com or contact: Emily Santos, VP & General Manager, [email protected]