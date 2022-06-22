MEK GLOBAL LIMITED AND PHOENIXFIN PTE. LTD., File No. 2021-18

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order in the above noted matter.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision and the Order dated June 21, 2022 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

