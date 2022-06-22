MEK GLOBAL LIMITED AND PHOENIXFIN PTE. LTD., File No. 2021-18
Ontario Securities Commission
Jun 22, 2022, 12:23 ET
TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ -– The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order in the above noted matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision and the Order dated June 21, 2022 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
