Mei Dent joins TeamViewer as Chief Product and Technology Officer and management board member

GOPPINGEN, Germany, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and digital workplace solutions, appoints Mei Dent as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO), starting August 31, 2023. She will join the management board of TeamViewer SE alongside CEO Oliver Steil, CFO Michael Wilkens and CCO Peter Turner. Mei will drive the company's product vision and overall innovation strategy and will head TeamViewer's global product management, solution delivery and R&D teams including its software development hubs in Germany, Austria, Greece and Portugal. With this newly created role that anchors all technology responsibilities in the management board, TeamViewer underlines the strategic importance of product development and innovation for the company.

Mei Dent has an excellent track record as a technology executive in the software and IT industry. She started her career as a software developer at IBM and spent nearly 25 years in various product and engineering related leadership roles at Canadian software giant OpenText. As VP R&D at OpenText, she successfully pioneered the first multi-tenant SaaS product for the company and therefore developed a key element of OpenText's cloud offering. As part of the senior leadership team of the company's software development organization, she was also responsible for global engineering practices and processes for security, performance, user experience, as well as reusable and shared services. In her most recent role as CTO at customer communications management and engagement software provider Doxim, Mei led the entire technology organization and scaled it to support the company's growth. She was responsible for the full lifecycle of Doxim's platform development as well as product integration in the context of Doxim's acquisitions. Mei holds a Master in Computer Science from the Western University in Ontario. She will be based in Goppingen, Germany.

TeamViewer's CEO Oliver Steil said: "We are very much looking forward to Mei joining our team. With her strong ties to North America, her exceptional enterprise software expertise and her relentless focus on customer requirements, product quality and time to market, she is the perfect fit to take over the new combined CPO and CTO role at board level. This strengthens the strategic relevance of innovation for TeamViewer's position as a global software champion."

TeamViewer's Supervisory Board Chairman Ralf W. Dieter said: "We are very excited to welcome Mei and are convinced she is exactly the tech leader that TeamViewer needs for its next growth phase. Mei has outstanding experience in managing global engineering teams and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. She will play a fundamental role in TeamViewer's efforts to scale its tech operations and software development processes across the globe. Additionally, we highly value her strong focus on information security and compliance as part of software development. This is extremely relevant for TeamViewer and the high safety and security standards of its solutions."

Mei Dent said: "I am thrilled to become part of TeamViewer and to get the chance to lead the company's product management, solution delivery and R&D globally. I have been deeply impressed by TeamViewer's success in the past, building on its leading remote connectivity solutions and its AR-powered frontline workflow solutions including AI capabilities to digitalize industrial processes. It will be an honour to continue this work and bring it to the next level – together with the highly skilled and passionate team at TeamViewer."

Dr. Mike Eissele, TeamViewer's current CTO, and Dr. Hendrik Witt, TeamViewer's current CPO will leave the company at the end of 2023 after a transition phase and a comprehensive handover to Mei. Beyond that, both remain available with their extensive knowledge to support the company further as needed. Mike leaves TeamViewer after more than 14 years and numerous successful product launches and releases as well as pioneering the use of Augmented Reality software at TeamViewer. Under his leadership the company built dedicated software development hubs outside of Germany to become more flexible in R&D. Hendrik joined TeamViewer three years ago with the acquisition of Augmented Reality software specialist Ubimax. The founder and former CEO of Ubimax will leave TeamViewer as planned after a very successful journey with the company and a complete integration of Ubimax's product offering "Frontline" into TeamViewer's solution portfolio as well as the recent go live of TeamViewer Remote, the company's upgraded remote access and support solution for SMB customers and non-commercial users.

TeamViewer's CEO Oliver Steil said: "I would like to thank Mike and Hendrik professionally and personally for their outstanding contributions to TeamViewer's success over the years. Both have been instrumental in the development of our leading software solutions that bring tremendous value to our customers and users. I wish Mike and Hendrik all the best for their next endeavours, and I am thankful that they support the transition and stay part of the wider TeamViewer family."

With the new dedicated role covering all technology-related workstreams within the management board, TeamViewer is reflecting the ever-increasing importance of innovation and rapid development to meet changing customer requirements across different segments and verticals. The appointment of Mei Dent with her comprehensive expertise and international experience will enable the company to tap into upcoming opportunities around digital transformation, automation, AI, and the Industrial Metaverse.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 630,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2022, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 566m. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is a member of the MDAX. Further information can be found at https://www.teamviewer.com/.

Press Contact Martina Dier Vice President Communications E-Mail: [email protected] Investor Relations Contact Ursula Querette Vice President Capital Markets E-Mail: [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable at the time they are made, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described in TeamViewer's disclosures. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements discussed in these statements due to several factors, including without limitation, risks from macroeconomic developments, external fraud, lack of innovation capabilities, inadequate data security and changes in competition levels. The Company undertakes no obligation, and does not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE TeamViewer