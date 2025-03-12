TeamViewer Announces First Integrated Solutions Following Acquisition of 1E to Shape the Digital Workplace

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, at the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit, TeamViewer, a global leader in remote connectivity and digital workplace solutions, announced its first integrations with 1E, a leader in Digital Employee Experience software (DEX), following its recent acquisition. TeamViewer's Device Monitoring now includes 1E's real-time and historical performance insights, providing deeper endpoint visibility and proactive issue detection. Additionally, access to TeamViewer Tensor is now directly integrated into the 1E DEX platform, providing secure, enterprise-grade remote connectivity for seamless and compliant IT management. TeamViewer's remote support functionality is also embedded into the 1E DEX ServiceNow integration, allowing IT teams to take immediate action on critical endpoint issues. Together, these integrations deliver enhanced IT operations and a seamless user experience through advanced endpoint visibility, automated remediation, and remote expert support.

By integrating 1E DEX capabilities in TeamViewer Device Monitoring, SMB organizations gain a more proactive, intelligent approach to IT operations. IT teams can anticipate and resolve issues before they disrupt workflows, improving operational efficiency, reducing costs, and ensuring a better user experience. The enhanced Device Monitoring solution enables IT teams to proactively monitor devices, analyze real-time and historical performance data, and automate troubleshooting—reducing reliance on manual interventions and minimizing disruptions. This integration empowers businesses to shift from reactive to proactive IT management, ensuring smooth and efficient operations.

At the same time, access to TeamViewer's remote connectivity is now seamlessly embedded within both the 1E DEX platform and its ServiceNow integration, providing IT teams with an end-to-end support experience. 1E users can access real-time endpoint data and initiate secure remote support sessions directly from their existing interface, eliminating the need to switch between platforms. Enterprise customers leveraging TeamViewer Tensor within 1E DEX benefit from advanced security features such as Conditional Access, policy-based controls, and managed device support—enhancing IT management while maintaining workforce productivity. These integrations empower IT teams to resolve issues faster, reduce ticket backlogs, and improve operational efficiency with minimal disruption.

Mei Dent, Chief Product and Technology Officer at TeamViewer, commented: "We are proud to deliver these powerful integrations just weeks after closing the acquisition, showcasing our ability to create immediate value for our customers. This milestone reflects our commitment to innovation and agility, combining TeamViewer's best-in-class remote connectivity with 1E's real-time monitoring and automated remediation. With these capabilities, IT teams can resolve issues faster and take a more proactive approach to maintaining seamless operations. This is a significant step forward in shaping the Digital Workplace and enhancing employee experiences across enterprises worldwide, and we look forward to delivering even more integrated solutions that drive productivity and efficiency."

As TeamViewer continues to expand its capabilities, these integrations lay the foundation for a broader vision: making work better by enabling process augmentation and automation, removing friction from the workplace, and helping organizations to become more productive overall. Future developments will build on AI-driven automation, deeper insights, and expanded connectivity to help businesses achieve even better outcomes with fewer disruptions.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 640,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,800 people globally. In 2024, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 671M. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

