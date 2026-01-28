TeamViewer Brings DEX Capabilities to Thrive's Managed Services Platform

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- TeamViewer, a global leader in digital workplace solutions, today announced a new partnership with Thrive, one of the top managed service providers in the US with a growing global presence. The collaboration brings TeamViewer's Digital Employee Experience (DEX) capabilities into Thrive's NextGen managed services platform, adding deeper insight and automation across its ServiceNow environment.

Thrive's platform is designed to give customers clear operational visibility while reducing complexity across modern IT environments. Built on ServiceNow, it combines automation, AI, security operations, and network operations into a single, scalable foundation. By integrating TeamViewer DEX, Thrive strengthens its ability to identify emerging issues earlier and take action before they impact end users--reducing avoidable support demand and improving overall service quality.

This integration addresses a core challenge for managed service providers: moving away from reactive support models toward continuous optimization. With deeper insight into endpoint performance and employee experience, Thrive can introduce advanced automation and remediation directly into its ServiceNow workflows, helping customers run more stable, efficient, and predictable IT environments.

"Our work with Thrive is rooted in a relentless focus on the customer and their real operational challenges," said Oliver Steil, CEO at TeamViewer. "Our teams worked closely together to connect a strong DEX offering with Thrive's platform. The result is a more proactive approach to IT operations, where issues are surfaced earlier and resolved with greater precision."

"Client experience is at the forefront of everything we do at Thrive," said Bill McLaughlin, CEO at Thrive. "Our continued investment enforces Thrive's commitment to selling peace of mind and meeting the client where they are – all while delivering business outcomes."

"Our ability to deliver advanced client solutions is unmatched in the MSP/MSSP industry. Thrive's platform brings together cutting‑edge AI, automation, and digital experience (DEX) capabilities to strengthen our operations and elevate the user experience. TeamViewer is the ideal partner to enhance our DEX offering, integrating seamlessly with our platform and delivering best‑in‑class DEX capabilities," said Scott Steele, COO at Thrive.

The partnership reflects a shared view that managed services must evolve beyond traditional monitoring and ticket-based support. By embedding DEX into Thrive's platform, IT organizations gain the insight and automation needed to improve outcomes across the digital workplace, while positioning IT as a strategic enabler of the business rather than a cost center.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology – enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 645,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces - from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises - empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.

Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance - leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2025, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 767 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

About Thrive

Thrive is a NextGen 3.0 global technology outsourcing provider that empowers small and mid-market organizations to transform their technology into a strategic advantage. Offering a breadth of services from AI and cybersecurity to cloud, compliance, and traditional MSP/MSSP solutions, Thrive's team of seasoned experts develop strategies that standardize, scale, and automate technology to achieve outsized ROI. From advisory services to a 24×7×365 SOC and NOC, Thrive provides end-to-end IT and cybersecurity management so clients can focus on innovation and growth. With Thrive, your business is always supported and always secure. Learn more at www.thrivenextgen.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2639323/5738201/TeamViewer_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TeamViewer

Press contacts - Maria Gordienko, Technology & Product Communications Manager, [email protected], +1 727 910 6893