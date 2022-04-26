Megawatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. to List Shares on OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Megawatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: MEGA) (FSE: WR20) (OTCQB: WALRF) (the "Company" or "Megawatt") is pleased to announce that on April 20, 2022 its common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "WALRF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "MEGA".

David Thornley-Hall, CEO, commented, "This upgraded listing from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB will enhance the visibility of our Company, making it accessible to a much broader range of U.S. investors and brokers at a time when the commodities complex including lithium, and rare earths specifically, are experiencing unprecedented demand, and when demand for mining exploration stocks in top jurisdictions is on the rise."

The OTCQB is a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York and is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

By meeting and maintaining the stricter eligibility requirements of the OTCQB listing, the Company benefits from Blue-Sky exemptions, certain U.S. state securities laws, which has the potential to further enhance trading volumes through an expansion of investment advisers' ability to recommend investments to their U.S. clients. North American and international investors can find Real-Time level 2 quotes (denominated in US dollars) and market information for the Company common shares at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WALRF/overview along with current company news.

About MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp.

MegaWatt is a British Columbia based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company holds a 100% undivided interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR on all base, rare earth elements and precious metals, in the Cobalt Hill Property, consisting of eight mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,727.43 hectares located in the Trail Creek Mining Division in the Province of British Columbia, Canada.

Additionally, the Company has acquired an 80% interest in a company that indirectly holds a 100% interest (subject to a 2% NSR) in two prospective silver-zinc projects in Australia, being the Tyr Silver Project and the Century South Silver-Zinc Project (see press release dated October 15, 2020), an indirect 100% interest (subject to a 1% NSR) in and to certain mining tenements in Northern Territory and New South Wales, Australia prospective for nickel-cobalt-scandium and rare earths and a 100% interest (subject to a 2% NSR) in and to the Route 381 Lithium Property, comprised of 40 mineral claims located in James Bay Territory, north of Matagami in the Province of Quebec, covering 2,126 hectares (see press release dated February 3, 2021) and 229 additional mineral exploration claims ("the new claims") in the James Bay area of Quebec. The new claims cover an area of 12,116 hectares or 121 square kms.

