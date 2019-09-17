Megaport Expands Megaport Cloud Router Service Reach and Capabilities Delivering Advanced Multicloud Connectivity

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ -- Megaport (ASX: MP1), a leading global, Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, today announced an expanded service footprint and additional capabilities for their flagship virtual routing service, Megaport Cloud Router (MCR), which enables on-demand private connectivity at Layer 3 from 19 key metro routing zones throughout the world. Megaport is the only global interconnection fabric that has integrated a fully-hosted virtual routing service to leading cloud providers, offering direct connectivity to over 130 cloud onramps globally.

Virtual routing is the ability to intelligently route traffic to its destination from a virtual Point of Presence (PoP) without the need to own or manage a physical router. An MCR instance may be used either with or without a physical Megaport connection. For today's global businesses and government agencies undergoing digital transformation, MCR serves as a bridge to and between service providers, enabling cloud-to-cloud connections and allowing users to connect in ways that save time and reduce infrastructure management costs with unparalleled ease-of-use.

Benefits include:

Simplicity : Extensive experience or knowledge in networking is not required to use MCR with ease;

: Extensive experience or knowledge in networking is not required to use MCR with ease; Reduce Infrastructure Management: MCR replaces dedicated enterprise hardware. This means greater reach as well as less time, less effort, and less money spent to build and maintain a robust network; and

MCR replaces dedicated enterprise hardware. This means greater reach as well as less time, less effort, and less money spent to build and maintain a robust network; and Improved Multicloud Performance: Customers can reduce latency by enabling direct connections among cloud providers and can utilize virtual routers to control and localize traffic.

MCR features include:

Four speed tiers capable of 1Gbps, 2.5Gbps, 5Gbps, or 10Gbps routing throughput;

Bidirectional Forwarding Detection (BFD) for BGP that allows for fast link failure detection supporting fast failover of routed traffic;

Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Multi Exit Discriminator (MED) to support Virtual Cross Connect (VXC) prioritization that tells autonomous systems (AS) the preferred route to take for performance tuning;

BGP shutdown toggle, so users can quickly turn BGP on or off; and

Google API optimization to make it faster and easier to add MCR connections to the Google Cloud Platform and thus remove the need to click between Google and Megaport screens to establish a service.

Use cases include:

Hybrid Cloud

An MCR with a Megaport connection enables hybrid connectivity between a private IT infrastructure and public cloud environments. An MCR closer to the enterprises' cloud provider region allows smart routing decisions to be made remotely from the Megaport connection. This eliminates a need for hair pinning traffic back to the enterprise IT infrastructure on a VXC, reducing both latency and processing times.

Multicloud and Multi-Region

An MCR enables private multicloud access, in multiple global regions, with no physical infrastructure required. An MCR also allows customers to keep traffic closer to cloud service providers without the need to manage multiple connections back to a router in private IT infrastructure.

Cloud to Cloud

As enterprises increasingly adopt multicloud strategies, MCR effortlessly enables agnostic cloud-provider connectivity for seamless, agile connections among cloud service providers including Alibaba, AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Nutanix, Oracle Cloud, Salesforce, and SAP all without the need for physical infrastructure.

Global Expansion

Leverage Megaport's purpose-built Software Defined Network (SDN) combined with MCR's virtualized routing capability to connect between key routing zones across North America, Asia, and Europe. By partnering with 92 data center operators globally, Megaport enables a provider-agnostic solution in key enterprise locations.

"Megaport's mission is to reduce the complexity of getting connected in a cloud-enabled world," said Vincent English, CEO of Megaport. "MCR allows our customers to take advantage of powerful networking capabilities without having to be an expert network engineer. Organizations can spin up virtual routers on demand to connect faster while saving on resources and costs, all while controlling traffic in the cloud. This truly makes building network connections an intuitive, as-a-service experience."

"Our goal with the expansion of MCR was to make it as simple as possible for customers to utilize their service providers of choice," said John Veizades, vice president of Engineering and Product at Megaport. "We're integrating MCR with leading cloud providers to remove barriers to adopting cloud services and enable ease-of-use for inter-cloud connectivity. Our customers can provision point-and-click cloud-to-cloud connections as they build their multicloud architectures."

Megaport Cloud Router is currently available in:

Australia - Sydney, Melbourne, Perth

Asia - Hong Kong, Singapore

USA - Ashburn, San Jose, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, New York, Las Vegas

Canada - Montreal

Europe - London, Dublin, Frankfurt, Stockholm, Berlin

About Megaport

Megaport is the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or our open API. Megaport connects more than 1,500 customers in more than 525 enabled data centres globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, AWS Technology Partner, AWS Networking Competency Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider, Microsoft Azure Express Route Partner, Nutanix Direct Connect Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, Salesforce Express Connect Partner, and a member of the SAP PartnerEdge open ecosystem.

