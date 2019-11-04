Meg Button, Co-founder of Nuscreen Inc., shortlisted for Young Leader of the Year at the Women in IT Awards Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Joining a list of influential women recognized for their contributions to technology and digital innovation, Nuscreen Inc. is proud to announce the nomination of its co-founder Meg Button for the Young Leader of the Year award.

The Women in IT Awards recognizes female IT, technology or business leaders who have progressed through their careers and demonstrated business value and innovation using technology.

"What motivates me are possibilities," said Meg Button, co-founder of Nuscreen Inc. "I love ideas, I love to push boundaries and challenge why things are the way they are. I feel honoured to be in the same digital playground as so many other talented women who have the same passion, goals, and mission in mind."

Button co-founded Nuscreen Inc., a digital agency in Toronto in 2012, and since then has been at the helm of leading the growth not only for Nuscreen but for her impressive roster of clients.

Nuscreen's innovation-first approach led to its recognition in the IT space. Nuscreen has successfully developed creative solutions for clients to better approach their own technology needs and delivered effective tech strategies. An early adopter of Shopify, Button has successfully identified and recognized the needs of her customers and creatively advanced digital enterprises.



Growing up in Dundas, Ontario, Button studied Advertising and Communications Media. She started her career in Graphic and Web design working with financial and automotive industries. Button made her official transition into the business side working at the Star Content Studios.

In addition to Nuscreen Inc., Meg is the co-developer and host of #WOMENXWORK - a weekly Twitter chat series where female independent professionals and freelancers can congregate to discuss relevant topics that connect to their businesses, as well as share business wisdom in an interactive space.

The Women in IT Global Awards series aims to readdress the gender imbalance in the tech industry by showcasing the achievements of women in the sector. The Awards continue the mission of a more inclusive future for Canadian women in IT and will unveil talented high achievers in IT, bestowing significant awards for the industry, while paving the way for the future generation. The 2019 Women in IT Awards will be held on November 21, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto.

ABOUT NUSCREEN Inc.: Nuscreen is a digital-first agency providing strategy, creative ideation and design, and custom web development and solutions. Since 2012, Nuscreen has worked with large and small organizations to implement a digital infrastructure and has been instrumental in the ideation and launch of transformative workplaces and transferring traditional methods of operation. It works collaboratively with brands to create online experiences embedded in digital innovation to appeal to the modern-day consumer.

SOURCE Nuscreen

For further information: For media inquiries, interview requests and additional information, please contact: Melissa Grosser-Granite, M2N Communications, 416-294-5499, melissa@m2ncomm.com