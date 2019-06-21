Meet Your New Neighbour: Tweed! - Tweed Introduces the First Recreational Pot Shop in Fort Qu'Appelle, SK

FORT QU'APPELLE, SK, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - We're growing (in more ways than one)!

Tweed, Canada's top cannabis producer, is excited to announce the June 23rd opening of its Fort Qu'Appelle retail location.

Recreational cannabis is new to many consumers but we've been pioneers as a medical producer for years. Our teams are experts in everything related to cannabis and are eager to help suggest strains and educate on the different ways to consume cannabis.

As we lead up to our official grand opening celebration on Canada Day long weekend, we want to invite you, our local media friends, to join us on Sunday, June 23rd or Monday June 24th for both a first-hand look at the store and a one-on-one introduction to the Tweed brand, our products, our presence in your city and our commitment to local community involvement.

The official grand opening event will take place on Canada Day long weekend including June 29, 30 and July 1. The event will include:



Celebrations and goodies for guests

1 on 1 with education ambassadors

Swag giveaways

This branch of Tweed is proud to be the first store in Fort Qu'Appelle and the seventh Tweed store in the province of Saskatchewan.

Official Grand Opening Celebration:

Saturday June 29 (10AM - 10PM)

Sunday June 30 (10AM - 6PM)

Monday, July 1 (12PM - 6PM)

Visit us at:

241 Broadway Street East

Fort Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan

About Tweed:

Tweed is a globally recognized cannabis brand and subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED, NYSE: CGC ). It has built a large and loyal following by focusing on quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Tweed doesn't just sell cannabis, it facilitates a conversation about a product we've all heard about but haven't met intimately yet. It is approachable and friendly, yet reliable and trusted.

In addition to producing industry leading, high quality, safe cannabis products, Tweed is also leading the way in ensuring the legal cannabis industry grows responsibly and serves as a force for good. This includes Tweed's partnership with Uber and MADD Canada to advance awareness on the dangers of driving high, the creation of Hi. Society to support budtender education across the country, and the Tweed Collective who, over the next 4 years, will invest $20 million in social, responsible initiatives that will transform where and how Canadians live in meaningful ways. These are just a few of the ways Tweed is helping advance this incredible new industry.

Learn more at www.tweed.com .

