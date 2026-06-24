MEET THE WINNERS! The Canadian Ethnic Media Association Celebrates its 47th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence Continuous Webcast Launch: Friday, June 26, 2026

TORONTO, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Ethnic Media Association is proud to present its 47th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence webcast on the eve of Canadian Multiculturalism Day, Friday, June 26, at 7 p.m. ET. Buoyed by the success of its ongoing virtual production of its prestigious awards, CEMA returns this year with its 6th online presentation, bigger and better than ever!

This claim is easily validated by the record number of submissions received this year, and the high caliber of content and production of the many entries competing across eight categories. It was a massive task for the independent jury of media experts to determine the winners. They screened all submissions and stayed within the criteria set by the Canadian Ethnic Media Association.

It all comes down now to the webcast when viewers will see the judges' momentous decisions, and learn for the first time who won their categories. You won't want to miss this opportunity to Meet the Winners, and to hear their acceptance speeches!

Here are the Winners of the Canadian Ethnic Media Association's 47th Awards for Journalistic Excellence 2026:

PODCAST: Hellenic Heritage Foundation History Committee led by Sandra Gionas, for "Greece's Darkest Decade".

Hellenic Heritage Foundation History Committee led by Sandra Gionas, for RADIO: Junior Smith, Host/Producer, CKCU 93.1 FM, Ottawa for his long-standing and highly-acclaimed programme "Reggae in the Fields".

Junior Smith, Host/Producer, CKCU 93.1 FM, Ottawa for his long-standing and highly-acclaimed programme PRINT/ONLINE : Chitra K. Menon, Freelance Journalist, canadianimmigrant.ca, for her article "From Dreams to Distress: The Mental Health Crisis Facing International Students".

: Chitra K. Menon, Freelance Journalist, canadianimmigrant.ca, for her article DOCUMENTARY/FILM: Alain P. Arthur, CEO & Founder Caribbean Vibrations TV; OMNI TV, Toni Anne Thomas, VP Operations, Executive in Charge of Production, for "Self Made Canadians".

Alain P. Arthur, CEO & Founder Caribbean Vibrations TV; OMNI TV, Toni Anne Thomas, VP Operations, Executive in Charge of Production, for TELEVISION : Tommy Chow, Reporter, Magazine 26, Fairchild TV, Vancouver, for his piece entitled, "Who Heals, Who Decides – Future of Traditional Medicine in B.C.".

: Tommy Chow, Reporter, Magazine 26, Fairchild TV, Vancouver, for his piece entitled, VIDEO SERIES : Tchadas Leo, Producer, CHEK Media, Victoria, BC, for "Our Native Land: Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week".

: Tchadas Leo, Producer, CHEK Media, Victoria, BC, for INNOVATION : Hatham Hamad, CEO & Chief Editor of Hala Canada Media

: Hatham Hamad, CEO & Chief Editor of COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT: Agatha Pezzi, Senior VP, Productions and Partnerships, TLN Media Group. TLN Connects, News Coverage of Multicultural Initiatives

The much-respected CEMA Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence will originate from CEMA's Website: www.canadianethnicmedia.com/awards, Friday, June 26, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET, and run simultaneously across the country at local times. Viewers will see and hear the winners express their acceptance speeches. The production will feature artistic performances, and special guest messages. CEMA's online production will be further seen in the weeks following the webcast thanks to broadcast agreements struck with TLN Media Group, OMNI Television, CHEK Media, Victoria, B.C, and Merit TV. Here are the dates and times confirmed by our broadcast partners:

MERIT TV CANADA

Saturday June 27, 2026 17:00 MST 19:00 EST

Sunday June 28, 2026 19:00 MST 21:00 EST

Monday June 29, 2026 14:00 MST 16:00 EST

CHEK MEDIA

Saturday July 4, 2026 15:00 PST 12:00 EST

OMNI TELEVISION

Sunday July 5, 2026 TBC

TLN

Sunday July 5, 2025 07:00 AM EST

The Awards presentation is the pinnacle of a very busy year for the Canadian Ethnic Media Association. CEMA has worked extensively to advocate for ethnic media, specifically to emphasize

the critical need in the industry for an equitable playing field for independent ethnic producers that is commensurate with Canada's multilingual population. CEMA has proactively taken their plight to the country's three levels of government, most recently to the House of Commons Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage for the Study of Journalism and Media Sectors.

CEMA firmly believes Canadian-owned ethnic media plays a critical role in Canadian society. As Chair Madeline Ziniak C.M.,O.Ont. explains, "For recent immigrants, and subsequent generations, ethnic media helps build an understanding and acceptance of this country, including the rights, privileges and responsibilities of Canadian citizenship. It encourages the continuity of cultural traditions and the reaffirmation of cultural identities by engaging community discourse."

Ms Ziniak, is pleased the organization was able to mount its much anticipated annual recognition of Canada's multicultural community media. "The 47th Annual Awards of Journalistic Excellence continues to platform Canada's best in the ethnic media landscape and to emphasize its importance to Canadian audiences".

The Canadian Ethnic Media Association is happy to welcome the return of Ontario Creates as the Sponsor of the 47th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence. Ontario Creates is an agency of the Government of Ontario that facilitates economic development, investment and collaboration in Ontario's creative industries including the music, book, magazine, film, television and interactive digital media sectors. ontariocreates.ca

CEMA is also pleased to acknowledge important partnerships with Cision – Canada News Wire; and AllinBrand for their continuous support and assistance in facilitating our year-long endeavours.

The sixth virtual presentation of CEMA's Awards for Journalistic Excellence is produced by Stan Papulkas, President of Hydra Films, Inc., Edmonton, Alberta. Stan is a veteran independent television producer and filmmaker with many years experience working with Canada's multicultural and multilingual television programmers.

Website: www.canadianethnicmedia.com

SOURCE Canadian Ethnic Media Association

For further information, please contact: Averill Maroun, Canadian Ethnic Media Association Board, Marketing and Media Relations, Phone: 647 513-2978, E-mail: [email protected]