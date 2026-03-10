CANADIAN ETHNIC MEDIA ASSOCIATION APPEARS BEFORE HOUSE OF COMMONS STANDING COMMITTEE ON CANADIAN HERITAGE THURSDAY, MARCH 12, 2026

TORONTO, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Ethnic Media Association, a voice for Canada's diverse ethnic media sector for the past 48 years, has been invited to appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, for the purpose of the study of the State of the Journalism and Media Sectors, Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 8:15 a.m.

The not for profit, volunteer organization, founded in 1978, will be represented by Canadian Ethnic Media Association Chair, Madeline Ziniak, known for her pioneering work in multilingual, multicultural media. Ms. Ziniak explains CEMA's mandate is to "support the principles of Canadian citizenship, multiculturalism and the right of free expression without ethnocentric bias".

Ms. Ziniak will be joined by Kiumars Rezvanifar, President of the Canadian Ethnic Media Association, and for the last 33 years, an independent Television Producer for the Iranian communities in Canada. Together, they will address serious issues facing the independent ethnocultural community television producer sector in Canada.

This media sector not only reflects the multicultural identity of Canada, but also acts as a conduit for crucial communication inclusive of government outreach. It is fundamentally important they are able to contribute to the development and sustainability of such contact, connection, cohesion and insight into Canada's vast multilingual population.

SOURCE Canadian Ethnic Media Association

For further information, please contact: Averill Maroun, Canadian Ethnic Media Association Board, C: 416 513-2978, E: [email protected]