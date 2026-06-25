MEET THE WINNERS - Online and on Television!

The Canadian Ethnic Media Association Celebrates its

47th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence

Continuous Webcast Launch: Friday, June 26, 2026

UPDATE: Broadcast Air-Dates

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Ethnic Media Association is proud to present its 47th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence webcast on the eve of Canadian Multiculturalism Day, Friday, June 26, at 7 p.m. ET. Buoyed by the success of its ongoing virtual production of its prestigious awards, CEMA returns this year with its 6th online presentation, bigger and better than ever!

CEMA's online production will be further seen in the weeks following the webcast thanks to television broadcast agreements struck with TLN Media Group, OMNI Television, CHEK Media, Victoria, B.C, and Merit TV. Here are the dates and times confirmed by our broadcast partners:

MERIT TV CANADA

Saturday June 27, 2026 17:00 MST 19:00 EST

Sunday June 28, 2026 19:00 MST 21:00 EST

Monday June 29, 2026 14:00 MST 16:00 EST

CHEK MEDIA

Saturday July 4, 2026 15:00 PST 12:00 EST

TLN

Sunday July 5, 2025 07:00 AM EST

OMNI TELEVISION

OMNI BC, OMNI Alberta, OMNI 2

Sunday July 12, 2026 06:00 PM (in all markets )

CEMA Chair, Madeline Ziniak, C.M., O.Ont. is pleased the organization was able to mount its much anticipated annual recognition of Canada's multicultural community media. "The 47th Annual Awards of Journalistic Excellence continues to platform Canada's best in the ethnic media landscape and to emphasize its importance to Canadian audiences".

The Canadian Ethnic Media Association is happy to welcome the return of Ontario Creates as the Sponsor of the 47th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence. Ontario Creates is an agency of the Government of Ontario that facilitates economic development, investment and collaboration in Ontario's creative industries including the music, book, magazine, film, television and interactive digital media sectors. ontariocreates.ca

CEMA is also pleased to acknowledge important partnerships with Cision – Canada News Wire; and AllinBrand for their continuous support and assistance in facilitating our year-long endeavours.

Website: www.canadianethnicmedia.com

SOURCE Canadian Ethnic Media Association

For further information, please contact: Averill Maroun, Canadian Ethnic Media Association Board, Marketing and Media Relations, Phone: 647 513-2978, E-mail: [email protected]