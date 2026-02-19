OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police invite the public and the media to its annual Open House at the Musical Ride Centre on Saturday, February 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Open House is an opportunity for visitors to tour the stables, meet the members of the Musical Ride and see demos of interesting technology used by some of the RCMP's specialty units, such as the Emergency Response Team and the Explosive Disposal Unit. It's a family-friendly event, the perfect opportunity to take a selfie with our world-famous horses and riders.

Admission is free, but we encourage visitors to bring cash or a non-perishable food item to donate to the Ottawa Food Bank. In 2025, the Open House raised more than $5,000 and collected approximately 1000 kg (2,200) pounds of food.

The Musical Ride Centre is located at 1 Sandridge Road (at St. Laurent Blvd.) and is easily accessible on OC Transpo route #7. The Centre can also be accessed from the Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier Parkway. Parking on site is free, but limited, use of public transit is encouraged.

