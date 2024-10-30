Meet Canada's Boldest Women: WXN Names 2024 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - WXN (Women's Executive Network) and its partners proudly announce the winners of the prestigious 2024 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards, recognizing 103 bold women for their leadership and groundbreaking achievements that have meaningfully transformed their industries, companies, communities and country.

The 2024 winners will be celebrated in person at the 22nd annual Top 100 Awards Gala, hosted at the Fairmont Royal York Toronto on November 27, featuring award-winning international journalist Lisa LaFlamme in a fireside chat with Andrea Bain, news anchor and co-host of CTV's The Social.

"Bold women are all around us, and with these prestigious awards, we celebrate the boldest of the bold who redefine what's possible through their power, passion and purpose," said Sherri Stevens, Owner and CEO of WXN. "This year's winners inspire women who follow in their footsteps and entire communities to dream bigger, aim higher and push beyond boundaries. Their impact creates a ripple effect that lifts future generations up and sets new standards for bold achievement."

The Top 100 Awards span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with the winners selected by WXN's Global Alliance for Inclusive Leadership (GAIL). The awards are presented to bold women in 12 categories that highlight extraordinary contributions across a wide spectrum of career stages, professions and industries:

Canada's Most Powerful CEOs, presented by Postmedia

Canadian Tire Community Impact

Dean Davidson C-Suite Executives

Amex Emerging Leaders

Compass Rose Entrepreneurs

Executive Leaders

Food Industry Award, presented by Skip

RBC Future Launch Future Leaders

Professionals

CPKC Skilled Trades

BMO STEM

WXN Hall of Fame

Since the awards launched in 2012, WXN has celebrated 1,731 women through the Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards. Past winners include iconic Top 100 winners such as Princess Sarah Culberson, Princess of Sierra Leone; The Honourable Rona Ambrose, former leader of Canada's Official Opposition in the House of Commons; Dr. Makaziwe Mandela, global activist, head of the House of Mandela and the daughter of Nelson Mandela; and The Honourable Dr. Jean Augustine, the first African-Canadian woman elected to the House of Commons.

Join us in celebrating the extraordinary women shaping Canada's future. For event details and tickets, visit https://wxnetwork.com/page/Top-100-about. For a full list of winners, please visit https://wxnetwork.com/page/2024Top100AwardWinners.

About WXN

WXN (Women's Executive Network) is a one-of-a-kind community shaping the future of leadership across North America. We bring together thousands of bold women, allies, and corporate members in a rich and diverse ecosystem of professional development, networking, thought leadership, belonging, and celebration that propels professional women to rise and lead.

Guided by our Owner and CEO, Sherri Stevens, and WXN's Global Alliance of Inclusive Leadership (GAIL), we lead North America's most prestigious events for women in business, create professional development programming, and champion thought leadership for professional women. This includes the Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100™ Awards, the GAIL Conference and Awards, the Bold Convos series, and programs such as the RAW Courage Coaching Program, Master Coach Xcelerator and the Boldly Forward Leadership Learning Series.

For more information, visit https://wxnetwork.com/.

