Meet Bobbi the Buoy - OPG's newest safety champion

TORONTO, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - With years of bobbing above and below the waters near OPG's hydroelectric dams and stations, Bobbi has seen it all – from serene wildlife to the dangers lurking beneath the surface.

Now, as OPG's hydro dam safety champion, Bobbi the Buoy aims to spread awareness of the dangers and promote safety around OPG's dams and hydro stations. Watch for Bobbi in videos and print ads, sharing season-specific water safety tips this long weekend, and throughout the year.

To learn more about Bobbi the Buoy and dam safety, visit opg.com/damsafety

Quick facts

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 239 control dams on 24 Ontario River systems.

Despite continued warnings, some people disregard our signs and barriers, putting themselves and first responders at risk.

OPG works with Ontario Provincial Police to enforce these warnings, which could lead to charges.

Quotes

"Bobbi the Buoy serves as a friendly reminder of the serious risks posed by waters around hydroelectric facilities", said Paul Seguin, Senior Vice President, Renewable Generation. "While we have a new character delivering it, the message does not change: please respect barriers and signage, and always stay clear and stay safe around our hydro dams and stations."

About OPG

As one of North America's largest, most diverse electricity generators, OPG invests in local economies and employs thousands of people across Ontario and the US. OPG and its family of companies are leading the development of new clean technologies, refurbishment projects, and electrification initiatives to power the growing demand of a clean economy. Learn more about how the company is advancing these initiatives while prioritizing people, partnerships, and strong communities by reading OPG's Climate Change Plan, Reconciliation Action Plan, and Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (ED&I) strategy.

