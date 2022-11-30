MedWorks™ is Changing the Face of Healthcare in Ontario

New health and wellness company and app puts healthcare at your fingertips

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Today is a groundbreaking day in Ontario as MedWorks™ officially launches their company and health and wellness service app that will transform the province's strained healthcare system at a time when it's needed most.

MedWorks™ is an emerging national leader in on-demand healthcare and a company that brings a holistic approach to healthcare and wellness with a focus on convenience and accessibility.

Also launching today, the MedWorks™ app that brings together the health services you and your family need from the best providers in your area, and lets you order and schedule them right from your phone. It easily makes everything from Community Paramedics to Mental Health check-ups, PhysioTherapists and Medical Spa Treatments available at your fingertips.

"We are thrilled to be announcing the launch of our company, MedWorks™ and our app - a convenient concept that makes healthcare work for you at home, your way, every day," said George Barakat, Founder and CEO of MedWorks™. "Providing you and your loved ones with options is essential to shifting gears from reactive healthcare to preventative wellness. And aging gracefully needs to be a lifestyle. We believe in a future where everyone has access to high-quality healthcare and wellness, which is why we are launching in Ontario and will be expanding to the rest of the country soon. We need this now more than ever. MedWorks™ is not reinventing healthcare, we are just reimagining it."

The MedWorks™ app provides para-healthcare, wellness, lifestyle and retail health and wellness products and services for all demographics and in all geographies - delivered to the comfort of your home or virtually so you can focus on getting and staying healthy.

Key Features of the app include:

Access to Providers - MedWorks™ connects patients to health and wellness providers and retailers, regardless of geography or socioeconomic status.

Coordinated Care - Users will have access to care coordinators who will help to organize appointments to ensure they are with the right providers in the right locations, at the right time.

Convenience - We will continue to build a national and global network of providers located where and how patients and customers need them the most, at home.

Simplicity - Maddy, a Personal Coordinator, will help schedule your appointments, organize your health and wellness needs and put them directly into your calendar.

Rewards - MedWorks™ customers will be rewarded for their loyalty through points that can be redeemed for future services and healthcare related products.

To download the App, visit the Apple Store, Google Play (MedWorks Inc.) or by visiting www.medworks.com .

MedWorks™ is currently building their national network of care providers across health, wellness, and retail specialties. If you are interested in partnering with MedWorks™, please visit www.medworks.com .

About MedWorks™

MedWorks™ is a patent pending app that empowers you to make health and wellness more accessible by bringing together services already out there and available today, in one convenient place. With MedWorks™, we bring healthcare and wellness to your door - or to your device. It's as easy as just entering your address in a familiar goods or grocery app that you use today. Except with MedWorks™ high-quality health and wellness services will appear in your area or the area of a loved one. MedWorks. At Home Your Way, Every Day. Founded by George Barakat in 2021, MedWorks™ is a Canadian company that works with several global partners and care providers. For more information visit: www.medworks.com

For further information: For MedWorks™ inquires: Jennifer Usher, CMO, [email protected], 647-236-2027; For media inquiries: Sarah Tratt, KPW Communications, [email protected], (416) 577-2138