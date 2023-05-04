MedWorks Inc. Health and Wellness Services Accessible in MCI The Doctor's Office Clinics and within MCI's Existing Corporate Healthcare Offering

MCI services added to MedWorks' customer-rich B2C e-commerce channel

TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Health and wellness app, MedWorks™, today announced a partnership with MCI The Doctor's Office clinics that enhances patient access to curated care. The collaboration makes patient-facing services and packaged corporate health services available to Canadians via the convenient user experience of MedWorks' centralized, remotely accessible hub.

"Medworks will expand healthcare services for MCI's physical clinics by adding convenient healthcare and wellness options that are easy to schedule. Patients simply scan the QR code from the waiting room screens of the service they need. Services such as Home Paramedics, Pharmacy deliveries, Mental Health, Med Spa, Dietician, personal training, dental and more. All at the patient's fingertips, delivered to their door or device," said George Barakat, MedWorks Founder and CEO. "By adding MCI products and services and promoting it amongst MCI's vast patient and corporate customer base, we're creating broader access to local services and empowering Canadians to take charge of their wellbeing."

The partnership also provides an effective corporate health strategy and program for businesses by combining MCI's existing corporate offering, which includes MCI Wellness Connect powered by Virgin Pulse, and the ease of use of MedWorks for human resource departments and their employees.

MedWorks is reimagining healthcare: a future where everyone has access to options for high-quality healthcare and preventative wellness. Patients will benefit from unique features of MedWorks, that include:

Access to Providers - MedWorks enhances access, connecting patients to health and wellness providers and retailers, regardless of geography or socioeconomic status

Coordinated Care - Users will have access to care coordinators who will help to organize appointments to ensure they are with the right providers in the right locations, at the right time

Convenience - MedWorks will continue to build a national and global network of providers located where and how patients and customers need them the most, at home

Simplicity - Maddy, MedWorks' automated Personal Coordinator, will help schedule your appointments, organize your health and wellness needs and put them directly into your calendar

Rewards - MedWorks customers will be rewarded for their loyalty through points that can be redeemed for future services and healthcare related products

"MedWorks is an efficient e-commerce channel that helps connect our employer-covered clients and MCI's million-strong patient population with community healthcare, services and products," said Genevieve Sadak, Vice President MCI Corporate Health Solutions." Additionally, the MCI and MedWorks collaboration provides a customized portal for organizations that makes it easy for employees to access corporate employee benefits, MCI services and appointment booking for in-person or virtual consultations with MCI physicians in their area."

About MedWorks™

MedWorks™ is a patent pending App that empowers you to make health and wellness more accessible by bringing together services already out there and available today, in one convenient place. With MedWorks™, we bring healthcare and wellness to your door - or to your device. It's as easy as just entering your address in a familiar goods or grocery app that you use today. Except with MedWorks™ high-quality health and wellness services will appear in your area or the area of a loved one. MedWorks. At Home Your Way, Every Day. Founded by George Barakat in 2021, MedWorks™ is a Canadian company that works with several global partners and care providers. For more information visit: www.medworks.com . To download the App, visit the Apple Store or Google Play (MedWorks Inc.).

About MCI

MCI The Doctor's Office is the operating brand of MCI Onehealth's subsidiary MCI Medical Clinics. MCI Onehealth is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada's leading primary care networks with nearly 260 physicians and specialists, serves more than one million patients annually and had nearly 300,000 telehealth visits last year, including online visits via mciconnect.ca . MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of nearly 650 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company's current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com .

SOURCE MedWorks

For further information: For enquiries please contact: Naomi Parness, KPW Communications, for MedWorks |[email protected] | 416-580-0601; Jennifer Usher, CMO, MedWorks | [email protected] | 647-236-2027