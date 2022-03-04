"This is a real game-changer," said Tori Lowe, 20. "Before I had to wake up several times a night to check my levels and now I won't have to. I already use a Medtronic pump, so now their CGM system can be integrated into my treatment plan. I can have more choice, more peace of mind, and I can order everything in one place. This will make a world of difference to help Canadians like me living with diabetes."

In Ontario, more than 300,000 people live with type 1 diabetes,1 and can spend between $1,000 to $5,000 each year out of pocket for their supplies, prescribed medication, and devices, averaging 3% of their annual income (without private insurance).2 These high costs remain the primary reason many patients do not adhere to their diabetes management plan, putting them at risk of developing serious, life-threatening conditions. Studies show that maintaining blood sugars in adequate range reduces long term health risks, 3,4 as well as improved glycemic outcomes in children and youth using hybrid closed loop technology.5,6

With the announcement of Ontario's public coverage program, eligible people living with type 1 diabetes can now access reimbursement for the integrated CGM — part of the Medtronic MiniMed™ 770G insulin pump system, allowing them to benefit from hybrid closed loop technology. This is currently the only system licensed by Health Canada offering adaptive insulin delivery for those as young as two years old. Patients can now also access the Medtronic Guardian Connect™ stand-alone CGM system, offering up to 60 minutes predictive alerts for low or high glucose levels.

"We recognize how important CGM is for people living with T1D, and since the day we brought the very first system to Canada — have been advocates for patient access to diabetes technology," says Laura Cameron, senior director of the Diabetes business at Medtronic Canada. "This will allow patients to choose the glucose measuring device that best meets their unique clinical and lifestyle needs, opening the door for even greater automated technologies in the future. We look forward to supporting patients with optimizing their diabetes management."

Details on eligibility requirements are available at: https://news.ontario.ca/en

For more information about accessing Medtronic CGM, visit www.medtronicdiabetes.ca/CGMaccess

