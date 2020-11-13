Throughout this year's global pandemic, Medtronic has prioritized ongoing communication, mental wellness, and its employees' health and safety. Since March, 94% of employees have been working from home and relied on ongoing leadership communication to stay connected. The company's president, Neil Fraser, initially held weekly (now bi-weekly) all-employee calls, which included a prominent public health physician to address the latest COVID-19 related updates and respond to employees' questions and concerns. "We recognized that throughout all of the noise, employees valued our weekly touchpoints as an occasion to keep connected as a company and to support each other," said Fraser.

Employees have continued to live the company's Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life.

Nicole Martel, a field service representative, agrees. Martel is on the road four days a week throughout Ontario. She services and repairs Medtronic ventilators — the products that have been at the forefront in the management of some hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Martel supports all of Ontario and when airline flights were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she had to drive up to 12 hours to support customers.

The fifth tenet of the company's Mission — to recognize the personal worth of all employees — is something that resonates with Martel. "Throughout the pandemic, I never felt alone," added Martel. "Through Neil's weekly calls, my amazing team, and the health programs that were offered, I received everything I needed to continue to do my job."

In May 2020, the company added a virtual health care plan that employees could benefit from, including online physician consultations. The company also collaborated with the Canadian Mental Health Association and implemented Not Myself Today® as an additional tool to help support employees' mental well-being; Medtronic also encourages physical wellness through live online fitness and meditation classes.

Medtronic is the largest medical device employer in Canada and Medtronic technologies are used to address nearly 70 medical conditions. Last year alone, Medtronic innovations benefitted 75 million people globally — that's two people every second.

About Medtronic Canada ULC

Proudly serving Canadian healthcare for over 50 years, Medtronic Canada ULC (www.medtronic.ca), is a subsidiary of Medtronic plc, one of the world's largest medical technology, services, and solutions companies — alleviating pain, restoring health, and extending life for millions of people around the world. Serving physicians, hospitals, and patients across the country, Medtronic Canada ULC is headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, and a Medtronic Resource Centre in Surrey, BC. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

