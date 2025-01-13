MedtechInsurance and Quantee announces Strategic Partnership

MONTREAL, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Quantee and MedtechInsurance are proud to announce a strategic partnership to further enhance dynamic pricing and risk assessment tools, leveraging Quantee's cutting edge A.I. enhanced pricing platform and actuarial expertise, with MedtechInsurance's novel medical SaaS dynamic short term risk calculator, which utilizes dozen's of evidenced-based medical data points.

"Quantee provides an A.I. enabled, end-to-end insurance pricing platform, combining technology and traditional actuarial expertise, all of which is very complementary to Medtechnologies's scientific medical data points, ultimately providing the most accurate short term risk and underwritting assessment tools. Medtechnologies welcomes the opportunity to expand Quantee services to their European clients as needed" Dr Christian Lamarre, Founder MedtechInsurance

"The collaboration with MedtechInsurance gives our clients access to an additional tool in identifying medical data points that can improve risk model accuracy and dynamic pricing, as well as identify insurable subscribers that would have otherwise been deemed too high risk following a medical event . At the same time, the partnership gives Quantee a facilitated access to the Canadian insurance underwriting market" comments Dawid Kopczyk, CEO and Co-Founder of Quantee.

About Quantee:

Quantee is an Insurtech that delivers a next-generation pricing platform for insurers, MGAs and Insurtechs, powered by AI. Quantee's platform helps to build and deploy more competitive pricing models up to 10 times faster and manage them in real time. Quantee's innovative pricing platform is used by multiple local insurers as well as major insurance groups across the globe. Find out more at https://www.quantee.ai/

About MedtechInsurance:

Founded by physicians, MedtechInsurance provides an A.I. enabled Insurtech platform incorporating scientifically proven medical data points necessary for accurate risk assessment and dynamic premium pricing following a medical event.

https:/ www.medtech-insurance.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/medtech-insurance

