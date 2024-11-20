Medscape Report: Sexual Harassment Plagues Canadian Medicine

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Medscape, the leading global online destination for physicians and healthcare professionals, has released its Canada: Sexual Harassment in Medicine Report 2024 , a comprehensive study that suggests the troubling intersection of workplace sexual harassment, misconduct, and power dynamics in the medical field.

Based on a survey of 454 Canadian physicians across more than 30 specialties inquiring about their experiences of sexual harassment in the workplace within the past three years, the report reveals that nearly half (47%) identified the perpetrator as someone in a superior position. This finding suggests the significant role that hierarchical structures play in enabling harassment within healthcare environments.

Key findings from the report include:

Female physicians were notably more likely to identify the perpetrator as a superior, while male physicians were more likely to cite a subordinate as the perpetrator.

This disparity underscores the nuanced dynamics of gender and power within the medical profession, shedding light on how traditional hierarchies may perpetuate harassment and misconduct.

These findings are released against the backdrop of a broader epidemic of workplace violence in Canada's healthcare sector, encompassing bullying, harassment, sexual abuse, and discrimination. A systematic review of 52 studies of workplace bullying in medicine found that these behaviors are not only prevalent but also lead to severe negative outcomes, including physician burnout and compromised patient care. Additionally, a 2018 survey by Resident Doctors of Canada noted that three-quarters of residents surveyed had experienced some form of harassment and intimidation in the preceding year, among the most prevalent being harassment and intimidation from allied health professionals (55.3%) and staff physicians (51.9%).

"This report is a call to action for healthcare institutions to address the systemic issues of harassment and power imbalance," said John Whyte, MD, Chief Medical Officer, WebMD. "The ripple effects of workplace violence extend far beyond individual physicians, ultimately impacting the quality of care patients receive."

As the Canadian healthcare system grapples with these challenges, Medscape's research aims to serve as a catalyst for change, urging leaders to implement robust policies that protect healthcare professionals and promote safer, more equitable work environments.

SOURCE Medscape

