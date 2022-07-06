Increased hospitalization rates due to COVID-19 over the past two years led to a rise in the use of ventilators and indwelling catheters. Indwelling catheters increase the risk and the development of preventable bloodstream infections.

Medline's Vascular Access Health Solutions program employs a unique approach through an intuitively designed bundle that provides clear instructions and is easy for clinical staff to use – from the insertion of the central venous catheter to its removal.

"Our vascular access kits improve efficiencies and provide the potential for fewer infection incidents," said Roger Bourbonnais, Vice President of Acute Care and Skin Health at Medline Canada, Corporation. "Issues with contamination that lead to infection can result from either insertion or general care maintenance. It's maintenance-related most of the time, so bundling is key to minimizing infections."

Vascular access bundles can help streamline processes, save clinician time, alleviate workload and help to minimize errors that can occur in gathering and unpacking materials. This solution can also help reduce the amount of time a patient spends in the hospital if an infection happens. Ultimately, this results in maximum procedure safety and the elimination of patient contamination risks.

Medline Canada offers no-charge Discovery Assessments to evaluate and present individualized solutions to support the reduction of CLABSI. Learn more about Medline's Vascular Access Health Solutions program.

Medline Canada , Corporation

Medline is a leading global manufacturer and provider of high-quality medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Our expertise in healthcare solutions throughout the continuum of care, coupled with the scale and agility of our supply chain, allows us to partner with our customers to enhance patient care, improve clinical outcomes, drive effective cost management and provide fast access to quality products.

By applying our CARES values every day, in all that we do, Medline Canada is deeply committed to the health and wellbeing of our customers, employees, partners and communities. With more than 550 employees, including 125 dedicated sales and clinical professionals, and eight distribution centres located across Canada, we are a trusted partner in delivering the healthcare needs of Canadians from coast-to-coast – Together Improving Care™. For more information, visit: www.medline.ca

SOURCE Medline

For further information: John Quinn, Medline Canada, Corporation, Tel: 416-525-9123, [email protected]