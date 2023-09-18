The 160,000-square-foot facility will serve as the western operations hub

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Medline Canada, Corporation – a leading medical supplies manufacturer and distributor – announced today it will open a new 160,000-square-foot distribution centre in Rocky View, Alberta, just north of Calgary, doubling its current warehouse space in the province.

Over the past five years, Medline Canada has expanded its operations footprint and supply chain network nationally while growing product offerings, capabilities and market share. The new western distribution hub will improve the company's agility and enhance service responsiveness to customers in the western region.

"Every day, we're focused on our mission to help customers deliver the best outcomes in every healthcare setting. We ensure they have the right products and solutions on time, from coast to coast," said Ernie Philip, president of Medline Canada. "By increasing our network capacity, we're addressing the growing demand out west while laying a deeper foundation for expansion across our acute, primary care and long-term care business lines."

Medline has one of Canada's most extensive inventory capacities to help ensure the availability of supplies and medical equipment to a wide range of hospitals, clinics, seniors' residences, pharmacies and retail stores.

With this new distribution facility in the west, Medline has more than one million square feet of warehouse space nationally, strategically located to provide logistics, warehousing services and demand planning from eight locations, including a 600,000-square-foot, LEED® certified national distribution hub in Guelph, Ontario.

"Healthcare is under pressure in every province, and we're responding with more ways to support our customers," continued Philip. "By being more efficient, agile and resilient, we're increasing excellence in our operations and enabling our people to make the best impact in supporting our customers across the entire healthcare continuum."

Medline Canada plans to ship its first customer orders from the new facility in January 2024.

Medline is a leading global manufacturer and provider of high-quality medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Our expertise in healthcare solutions throughout the continuum of care, coupled with the scale and agility of our supply chain, allows us to partner with our customers to enhance patient care, improve clinical outcomes, drive effective cost management and provide fast access to quality products.

By applying our CARES values daily, in all that we do, Medline Canada is deeply committed to the health and well-being of our customers, employees, partners and communities. With more than 628 employees, including 115 dedicated sales and clinical professionals, and eight distribution centres across Canada, we are a trusted partner in delivering the healthcare needs of Canadians coast to coast – Together Improving Care™. For more information, visit: www.medline.ca

