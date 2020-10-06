MEDISTIK Turns Canadian Thanksgiving Weekend into an Entire Month of Gratitude - Donates 20% of all Sales in October to Canadian Armed Forces, Soldier On Program

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Medistik Inc. ("MEDISTIK"), makers of the strongest topical pain reliever available without a prescription, launches innovative and timely Month of Gratitude campaign to focus on the good we have in our lives, while showing appreciation and generating funds for the veterans and enlisted men and women who secure Canada's way of life.

Throughout the month of October MEDISTIK will be donating 20% of all online sales to Soldier On, a Canadian Armed Forces program that engages, empowers, and inspires the recovery of ill/injured serving members and veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces. Soldier On uses sport, recreation and creative pursuits to move towards an active lifestyle, including the development of Invictus Games' Team Canada.

"We believe it is especially important during challenging times to focus on the good that we have in our lives," says Ruza Jelinkova, MEDISTIK President & Founder. "With Canadian Thanksgiving taking place during the month of October, we couldn't think of a better time to show our appreciation to the men and women who have sacrificed their wellbeing to protect our very special way of life. Supporting Soldier On is the perfect opportunity to express our gratitude in a very real way."

MEDISTIK has supported Soldier On for over six years and is proud to have MEDISTIK products available in CANEX stores on Canadian Armed Forces bases across Canada. Along with generating funds, MEDISTIK will be promoting Soldier On and generating awareness of this very special program through a variety of paid and organic promotional activities, as part of its Month of Gratitude campaign. It will also be promoting the concept of gratitude as a way to enhance positive mental health during the stresses the world is facing during the COVID pandemic.

"In the spirit of MEDISTIK's 'Month of Gratitude' all of us at Soldier On, including the ill and injured members who benefit from our programming, are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support from MEDISTIK," says Jay Feyko, National Manager Soldier On. "This tremendous support reaffirms to those we support that that they do not need to recover alone, and that Canadians care deeply about their wellbeing."

About MEDISTIK

MEDISTIK is a Canadian health company and the makers of the strongest topical pain reliever available without a prescription. MEDISTIK is trusted by over 4,000 Health Care Clinics, Professional Athletes, the Military and over 1 million happy customers. By targeting inflammation, increasing the circulation of oxygen through blood flow, and blocking pain signals, MEDISTIK goes beyond typical pain relievers that only temporarily relieve pain. Hundreds of 5-Star reviews praise MEDISTIK for long-term results that prevent, relieve and heal acute and chronic muscle and joint pain, and pain from arthritis. www.medistik.com

About Soldier On

Soldier On is a program of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) which contributes to the recovery of ill and injured CAF members and veterans by providing opportunities and resources through sport, recreational, and creative activities. Soldier On is recognized for improving the quality of life of the ill and injured and is a highly visible and integral component of the Department of National Defence, and the CAF's commitment to the care of ill and injured members. www.soldieron.ca

