Medirex announces funding support for innovative healthcare solution

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Medirex Systems Inc. is pleased to announce that it received advisory services and research and development funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support a breakthrough project aimed at modernizing patient authentication in healthcare settings.

This project builds on Medirex's trusted expertise in patient identification by introducing a new digital layer that transforms the traditional hospital wristband into a gateway for secure, verified access to personal health information. The solution, which is patent-pending, begins with in-person identity confirmation and the issuance of a wristband — enabling patients to initiate a secure connection from the hospital wristband to external systems without requiring hospital staff to manage or access data outside their responsibilities.

At the core of this project is the Medirex Open API, a standards-based identity and authentication bridge that allows patients to authorize third-party applications — such as RPM systems — to access their health data from Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems like Epic and Oracle. Rather than sharing full medical records or giving hospital staff unnecessary access, the API enables patients to share only the identity and essential data needed to register and use external systems. This process begins with in-person verification and wristband issuance, and puts the patient fully in control — ensuring privacy, precision, and consent are at the center of every connection.

The Medirex Patient Authentication API empowers patients to securely control access to their data across care settings — from hospital visits to at-home monitoring — while upholding the highest standards of privacy and security. By scanning their wristband and confirming their identity via SMS or email, patients can authorize access for themselves or for approved digital health tools such as RPM systems.

This innovation directly addresses a key challenge in healthcare today: balancing data privacy with the needs of third-party care partners. Hospital staff do not always require access to the same data needed by external RPM providers or family caregivers. Medirex's solution creates a clear separation of access roles, ensuring that only the right stakeholders can see the right information — with patient consent at the center.

"We're building on what hospitals already trust — the wristband — and adding a secure, patient-friendly way to unlock digital access," said Mark Caskenette, Managing Director at Medirex. "By enabling a secure, patient-led handoff from the hospital wristband to third-party tools, we ensure that care can extend beyond the hospital without compromising privacy or involving staff in unnecessary data access. Thanks to NRC IRAP's support, we're delivering a platform that protects patient privacy while expanding how and where care can be delivered."

This project supports Medirex's mission to make healthcare more connected, transparent, and patient-centered. By combining physical identity verification with secure digital consent, Medirex is helping shape a healthcare ecosystem where patients are both empowered and protected.

The project marks a significant milestone in Medirex's journey to becoming a leader in digital health solutions. By leveraging the support of NRC IRAP, Medirex is poised to set new standards in patient engagement and healthcare delivery through this API and its digital health platform, mySPOT.

For more information about Medirex and patient authentication, please visit:

https://medirex.com/patient-authentication

About Medirex Systems Inc.

Medirex Systems Inc. is a Canadian healthcare technology company specializing in patient identification and digital health innovation. With a strong focus on patient safety, secure data access, interoperability, and 360° patient engagement, Medirex develops technologies that help healthcare organizations deliver better, more responsive care.

