MédIME and Dr Jean-François Tremblay Join the Functionalab Group

Dr. Tremblay to Play Leadership Role on Medical Advisory Board

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Functionalab Group and Dermapure Group are pleased to announce that Dr. Jean-François Tremblay, MD, CM, FRCPC, FAACS, Dermatologist and Medical Director at MédIME, Institut de médecine esthétique, and his team have joined the Functionalab Group and its network of premier aesthetic clinics operating under the Dermapure and Project Skin MD® brands. Located at Le Sanctuaire du Mont-Royal in Montreal, Québec, MédIME is recognized as a leading dermatology and aesthetic medicine clinic both locally and nationally. This association brings to 17 the number of Functionalab Group's clinics across Canada.

As part of this partnership, Dr. Tremblay will also assume the role of the Chief Medical Officer for the network of clinics and become the Lead Member of the Medical Advisory Board, whose mission and role will be to contribute to the long-term development of the Dermapure and Project Skin MD networks by ensuring that the Group offers innovative technologies and treatments at the highest standards of clinical care. Dr. Tremblay has acquired a recognized expertise through his clinical practice and research in the fields of skin rejuvenation, injectable and cutaneous laser treatments. He is also recognized as a leader of new technologies in the field of aesthetic medicine.

"We are very excited to have Dr. Jean-Francois Tremblay and his team joining the Group. Dr. Tremblay is a recognized leader in our field, not only on the clinical side but also for his business acumen, and we believe that he will significantly contribute to the long-term success of our brands. I look forward to working with him to continue elevating our offerings, customer experience and level of care. This partnership further positions us as the leader in the Canadian market and confirms that we are unique partners for aesthetic practitioners looking for growth opportunities," says Francis Maheu, CEO of the Functionalab Group.

"I am very pleased to join the Functionalab Group and enthusiastic about the opportunity to contribute in building the best aesthetic network in Canada and abroad. I consider them to be the best partners, not only because of their reputation and success in our industry, but also because of their mission, values and corporate culture which are aligned with ours, I feel all the ingredients are in place for the Group to further its leadership position in the industry," explains Dr. Tremblay.

"Welcoming Dr. Tremblay to our team will allow us to continue improving the medical aspects and level of care, including for cosmetic injections and dermatological lasers, which require ongoing professional development for our physicians. The MédIME team shares values similar to ours, including always putting the well-being of their patients and employees first. We look forward to working with Dr. Tremblay and his team to further reinforce our position in the industry," said Marilyne Gagné, President of Dermapure, part of the Functionalab Group.

About Functionalab Group

Functionalab Group is a brand developer in the beauty sector focusing on the most promising segments: the professional market including the Dermapure, Project Skin MD and Functionalab brands as well as Jouviance in the dermo-cosmetic market. With its focus on two distinct distribution networks, the Functionalab Group brings innovation and know-how from each of the professional and retail markets to the consumer:

Together, Dermapure and Project Skin MD represent the leading and fastest-growing network of aesthetic medicine clinics offering non-invasive treatments combining the latest innovations in skin rejuvenating technologies with Functionalab's exclusive line of professional cosmeceuticals and SkinCeuticals product line to fight the most common signs of skin aging effectively.

Jouviance is an acclaimed Canadian-based dermatologist-developed line of skincare, distributed in approximately 3,500 retail points of sale in Canada , at CVS Pharmacies in the United States and in Asia .

Functionalab Group was ranked among Canada's top performers in the PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies for four years in a row in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 and was a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2016.

For more information on our brands, please visit: www.fnlabgroup.com, www.dermapure.com, www.projectskinmd.com, www.jouviance.com and www.functionalab.com.

