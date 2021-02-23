Medimap chosen as London Drugs' launch partner for in-store virtual doctor visits

Patients can visit pharmacist and access physicians virtually for select specialist referrals, mental health counselling, allergies, select prescription renewals, additional health concerns

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - London Drugs has selected Medimap's virtual care platform to make in-store virtual doctor visits available to their patients and customers. London Drugs Ltd. is a Canadian retail pharmacy chain based in Richmond, British Columbia with 81 locations across Western Canada.

Every day thousands of people visit London Drugs locations to fill prescriptions or consult with a pharmacist for a myriad of health conditions. With this new partnership, London Drugs customers can easily speak to a doctor over a secure video call from either a private consultation room within minutes.

Currently available at ten London Drugs locations in British Columbia, with a high probability for further expansion, patients utilizing the virtual care platform will be able to receive refills for non-restricted medications as well as other prescriptions like antibiotics and birth control with one visit to the pharmacy. Patients can also book appointments for select specialist referrals where a clinical examination is not required. They can also receive mental health counselling, and consultations regarding skin issues, allergies, upper respiratory conditions, and gastrointestinal issues as just some examples.

"The Telemedicine Walk-In service allows patients to see a physician, consult with a pharmacist, get their prescription and receive follow-up care all in one place," said Chris Chiew, London Drugs General Manager, Pharmacy. "This is a significant benefit not only from a convenience perspective but also from a care perspective because collaboration among doctors and pharmacists ultimately improves patient outcomes. By choosing to partner with Medimap, London Drugs is demonstrating our ongoing commitment to helping our customers easily access medication in a timely manner, when they need it most."

Over 1,200 medical clinics across Canada use Medimap's platform to publish their wait times online. Medimap's on-demand virtual care platform connects patients with the next available doctor at a walk-in clinic in their province based on the clinics' real-time availability.

"We are thrilled to partner with London Drugs to provide their customers with on-demand access to a physician," says Medimap CEO Blake Adam. "London Drugs customers now have the convenience of speaking with a doctor from the pharmacy within minutes while supporting community-based medical clinics across BC."

Doctor visits at a London Drugs location are covered by BC's medical service plan just like if someone were to see a doctor in person. Visit medimap.ca to learn more.

About Medimap

Medimap is a Vancouver-based technology company making it easier for Canadians to access healthcare. Over 1,200 medical clinics across Canada use Medimap's platform to publish their wait times online and connect with patients virtually. Since 2016 over 4.5 million Canadians have relied on Medimap to access care in their community. Learn more at medimap.ca .

ABOUT LONDON DRUGS



London Drugs is 100% Canadian owned and is focused on local customers' satisfaction. Across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and British Columbia, London Drugs' over 80 stores employ more than 8000 staff dedicated to providing our customers with a superior shopping experience.

