Medicine Man Shop, Full-Service Cannabis and CBD Company, Offers Extra Holiday Coupon and Loyalty Gift

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -- Today, Medicine Man Shop, the leader in high-quality medical marijuana and cannabis products, has announced that it is releasing a special 2020 holiday coupon, in addition to a "first time buyer 20% off and free shipping" coupon code "MMSHOP". When buyers enter the website, they will see a new, special holiday coupon as Medicine Man's gift to its valued customers.

Now, shoppers can save more on their holiday gift orders for themselves and others. For orders that total over $100, Medicine Man Shop will include a free premium eighth of flower, a high-quality gram of shatter from our most reputable brand or a delicious 300mg edible made with all-natural ingredients as a true thank you for customer loyalty. Medicine Man Shop acknowledges that 2020 has been a very stressful year, so everyone on the Medicine Man Shop team wants to make their customers a bit more relaxed as they enjoy the holidays.

"We are a fast and hassle-free online dispensary—basically your 'one stop shop' for cannabis products for you, your friends and family for this holiday season," said a spokesperson for Medicine Man Shop. "We offer the highest quality and most sought after merchandise for our customers' cannabis needs. With our well connected, strong supply networks, we are the number one location for medical marijuana serving Calgary and all of Canada."

The company offers a full selection of quality flowers, concentrates, edibles, vapes and CBD along with Bath and Body products. "Perhaps for your holiday order, select one of our most popular items such as GreenBalm, Mercedes Hash, Cotton Candy, CBD Lip Balm, THC Spray, or Black THC Tincture," the spokesperson added. "There is something for everyone at every strength. We know that our products are personal, which is why we offer so many different selections. For your holiday shopping, remember that Medicine Man Shop is the most famous online dispensary that will deliver anywhere in Canada. We guarantee it."

The Medicine Man Shop team is dedicated to ensuring all of its products are priced fairly and honestly presented. All merchandise is tested and graded by the company's staff to verify quality and ease of customer experience. When certain strains have a high demand and Medicine Man Shop is receiving frequent requests, the staff will do its best to keep a good amount on hand for its valued customers.

Medicine Man Shop is well known for its reliability. With discreet, quick and safe access to high-grade cannabis, for everyone over the legal age all across Canada. Its belief is that every person in need of these products deserves access to the highest grade cannabis whether for medicinal or recreational use. The company offers excellent customer service, fast delivery, and express shipping. A live agent is available from 10 a.m. to midnight for customer support questions.

