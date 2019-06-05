Medicenna To Present Preliminary Top-Line Results on MDNA55 at the Immuno-Oncology Pharma Congress

TORONTO and HOUSTON, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or "the Company") (TSX: MDNA, OTCQB: MDNAF), a clinical stage Immuno-Oncology company, today announced that it will present preliminary top-line results from the recently completed Phase 2b clinical trial of MDNA55 for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma at the Inaugural Immuno-Oncology Pharma Congress to be held from June 18-20, 2019 during World Pharma Week in Boston, MA.

The details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Presenter: Dr. Fahar Merchant Title: The Art of War : Combating Recurrent Glioblastoma with MDNA55, an IL4 Guided Toxin - Interim Top-Line Phase 2b Results Date/Time: Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:45am Location: Seaport World Trade Center, 200 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, MA 02210

In addition, Medicenna will be presenting new preclinical data on its pipeline compound MDNA109, an IL2 Superkine, in a poster entitled: "Engineering a long-acting CD122 biased IL-2 superkine displaying potent anti-tumoral response." The poster will be presented by Dr. Moutih Rafei, Head of Discovery at Medicenna Therapeutics.

About Medicenna

Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on oncology and the development and commercialization of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Cytokines™ (ECs) for the treatment of a broad range of cancers. Supported by a US$14.1M non-dilutive grant from CPRIT (Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas), Medicenna's lead IL4-EC, MDNA55, has completed enrolling patients in a Phase 2b clinical trial for rGBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer, at top-ranked brain cancer centres in the US. MDNA55 has been studied in five clinical trials involving 132 patients, including 112 adults with rGBM. MDNA55 has demonstrated compelling efficacy and has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA respectively. For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com.

