MedicAlert Recognized Among Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures for 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - In a year that has challenged most sectors, including charities, MedicAlert Foundation is delighted to announce that we have been recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures.

The prestigious and highly coveted award from Waterstone Human Capital, one of Canada's leading cultural talent management firms, recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations that foster high performing corporate cultures that enhance performance and sustain a competitive advantage. MedicAlert is among 10 exceptional organizations to be recognized in the Broader Public Sector category.

"In a year of incredible challenges and obstacles, the team at MedicAlert is honoured to be recognized with the Most Admired Corporate Culture Award," said Leslie McGill, President and Chief Executive Officer of MedicAlert Foundation Canada. "Our work centres around supporting this country's most vulnerable populations. The compassion, dignity and care we show our subscribers is echoed in the way we treat each other as a team. COVID-19 has not dampened our organizational spirit. In fact, it's helped us to enhance our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, foster strong communication bonds across all departments, and innovate in ways we never thought possible."

Ten companies are selected as national winners in three categories divided according to revenue from growth, to mid-market and enterprise, with the additional fourth category that focuses on non-profits and the public sector.

"At Waterstone we believe corporate culture drives performance and that it's an organization's greatest asset," said Marty Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures Awards. "This year's winning organizations have all demonstrated an outstanding commitment to corporate culture and to leveraging their culture as a competitive advantage. They all align to three key themes: they are focused on building a high-performance culture, committed to employee career development and growth, and focused on creating a workplace culture that supports physical and psychological safety for their team members."

The winners of this prestigious award will be celebrated for their achievements in a gala dinner hosted by Waterstone Human Capital in the new year.

"We would like to congratulate all the winners," says McGill. "2020 has been a unique and challenging year for many workplaces. Receiving this award in the midst of a global pandemic makes it even more meaningful for each and every organization that has been recognized."

About MedicAlert Foundation Canada

Since 1961, MedicAlert has provided protection to over 1 million Canadians. We are known across Canada for the distinctive medical IDs that bear our logo, but we are so much more. Our custom-engraved IDs are the gateway to a secure digital health information record – the vital information first responders need to care for you in a health emergency.

MedicAlert Foundation Canada is a registered Canadian charity that proudly embraces our mission to put every Canadian in a position to benefit from high-quality health information at time of need.

