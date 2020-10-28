Medical Transcription Service ETranscription Launches New Platform

ETranscription, a Canadian transcription company, unveils its new website and platform to expand its high-quality transcription services. The company is offering a free trial and reduced rates to help businesses streamline their workflow. Updates support a seamless online transcription process while delivering secure, accurate and cost-effective services.

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- There has been a global transformation in the workplace paradigm as businesses rapidly shift toward a remote model in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response, ETranscription unveiled their new platform designed to improve clinician's workflow, making transcription more cost effective and efficient. Through the new platform, clients are now able to easily and securely manage transcription tasks through web-based file management and seamless device synchronization.

Widely regarded as a leader in the industry, the Toronto-based medical transcription company is now offering a free trial of its remote HIPAA / PHIPA-compliant solution to clients seeking transcription of spoken medical dictation.

Businesses are realizing savings as much as 30% by going remote, and the free trial gives a taste of just that. Offering rates considerably lower than their competition, ETranscription helps businesses reduce unnecessary labor costs by eliminating the need for an in-house team.

"Most online transcription companies hire freelancers using a marketplace model making your work available to anyone to take on. This is a pain point for many, as clients can't control or limit access to their files. One day it could be someone in Amsterdam typing and another in India with zero vetting. Not only is the delivery inconsistent but it exposes clients to potential security breaches. At ETranscription we ensure our clients deal with the same in-house transcriber that operates within our provided workplace and under our strenuous security measures," explains Farah Mirza, ETranscription CEO.

The company recently expanded its operations by opening a second transcription office in British Columbia and acquired a US transcription services partner. By leveraging their distributed footprint across multiple time zones, they are able to ensure a 24-hour turnaround time to clients.

"With the pressure to go remote, there was a lot of hesitation trusting a transcription company with our confidential information. In a clean interface, they convert audio to text with the files always available the next morning. There are a lot of medical transcription companies, but with Etranscription we know what we are getting. Locally typed by medical transcriptionists that are familiar with the industry terminology and the way we like it." said a representative at St. Joseph's Health Care.

ETranscription.ca is a Canadian transcription company based in Toronto with over 2 decades of experience in legal and medical transcription. Headquartered in Toronto, Etranscription's quality voice to text services are done in a 24 hour turnaround with in-house industry specific transcribers. With unparalleled quality, rapid delivery, and an integrated platform, ETranscription maintains HIPAA & PHIPA compliance by taking care of transcription so businesses can focus on what they do best.

