Medical technology company Thornhill Medical ranked as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's medical technology innovator Thornhill Medical is pleased to announce it has placed #40 on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, thanks to verified three-year (2018 – 2020) revenue growth of over 1,500 per cent.

This is the second consecutive year that Thornhill Medical has been named as one of the Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies. Thornhill Medical's exponential 1578% growth is driven by rising demand for its innovative medical technologies, both in Canada and around the world. Thornhill's technologies are designed specifically for extreme and challenging circumstances, like those experienced in the fight against COVID and in military applications.

"We are very pleased that, amongst so many other leading organizations, we continue to be recognized as a top growing company and have risen in rank," says Thornhill Medical's CEO Lesley Gouldie. "Our continued success is a reflection of Thornhill Medical's dedicated and remarkable staff who are laser-focused on our mission of saving lives and advancing the capabilities of health technology. Our international customers and partners have also contributed greatly to our advancement of our technologies and our company. This recognition comes at a time when we are working harder than ever to support the health outcomes of armed forces and civilians around the world."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About Thornhill Medical

Founded in 2004 as a spin-off of Toronto's University Health Network, Toronto-based Thornhill Medical is a leading developer of innovative medical technologies, including amongst others, its proprietary MOVES® SLC™ integrated life-support technology and MADM™ the first portable in-line vapor anesthesia delivery device that turns any ventilator into an anesthesia workstation. Thornhill Medical's ground-breaking products are produced to be used around the world by emergency health care providers, military medical teams and disaster relief responders. Thornhill Medical has a wide range of expertise from basic science such as physiology, critical care medicine and electrical and mechanical engineering. Thornhill Medical headquarters are in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

