Medical Pharmacies Group Limited (MPGL) Announces Virtual Care Services and Partnership with Insig Corporation

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Medical Pharmacies Group Limited (MPGL), a healthcare company providing continuing care pharmacy, retail and specialty pharmacy, infusion services and medical supplies and equipment across Canada, is pleased to announce its partnership with Insig Corporation, the leading virtual care platform for physicians and other health care providers across Canada, to bring new virtual healthcare services to our clients.

MPGL will bring telemedicine through Insig's Tia Health service to residents, staff and family members in continuing care homes MPGL serves across Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. With primary healthcare teams overloaded, many people may find themselves without access to a primary care physician or specialist care. Through this unique program, tailored to the senior care market, retirement home and assisted living residents can access the care they need for free from the comfort of their own suites.

Having piloted telemedicine support over the past year, MPGL was developing a broader virtual care offering when the COVID-19 pandemic began. This amplified the need to support continuing care facilities and the residents they serve, during the pandemic and beyond, by providing access to care in a safe, convenient manner.

"COVID-19 has hit the continuing care community the hardest. We have taken extra precautions and additional steps in our service delivery model, to ensure the utmost in safety for both staff and residents throughout the pandemic," said Selim Hawa, Vice President of Operations for Medical Pharmacies. "As a key partner supporting frontline healthcare teams, we want to expand access to care and service while minimizing the risk of spreading the virus."

"As virtual healthcare becomes a primary means of healthcare delivery in Canada, timely access to physicians and delivery of prescriptions has become critical." said Mathew Mazzuca, Co-Founder of Tia Health. "We want to eliminate any barriers to timely care for all Canadians, especially those with limited mobility, access or time to visit a clinic or pharmacy. With this partnership with MPGL, residents can speak to a Tia Health physician and have the MPGL team deliver the medication right to their door, allowing residents to maintain social distancing and complete their entire healthcare experience without leaving their home."

The initial virtual telemedicine offering through Insig's Tia Health service is piloting with select MPGL senior care partners, with plans to expand across Canada imminently. MPGL is also working with Insig Corporation on a phased launch of complementary virtual care services with the goal of continuing to improve access to pharmacy services and support in our partner communities.

About Medical Pharmacies:

Medical Pharmacies Group Limited (MPGL) is Canada's leading continuing care pharmacy, providing services and support to complex continuing care residents and clients across Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. MPGL also provides specialty pharmacy services and support to physician and specialist clinics, hospitals and other care institutions. Through its subsidiary Ontario Medical Supply (www.oms.ca), MPGL also offers a comprehensive and complementary suite of medical products. MPGL is a respected innovator of medication management systems that enhance medication accuracy, safety and cost efficiency. The company has been recognized annually since 2000 as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, and is a Platinum Member. For more information on MPGL, please visit https://www.medicalpharmacies.com/ .

About Insig Corporation

Insig is a private Canadian company engaged in developing telemedicine/virtual care platforms, and clinical automation software. Insig serves over 4000 physicians and medical practitioners across the country, with over 500,000 patient consults performed virtually with the platform. Insig's goal is to allow patients and their healthcare providers to securely, safely, quickly and easily have a virtual medical visit during the COVID 19 pandemic and beyond.

About Tia Health

Tia Health is a trusted source of virtual medicine that is changing the way healthcare is provided in Canada. Through the Tia Health platform, patients can connect with Canadian licensed doctors through video chat and phone consultations. Tia is the only platform in Canada to offer true continuity of care by giving patients the choice of which doctor they want to speak with. Patients can choose between doctors with different specialties, languages, and genders. Appointments are available both immediately and can be booked in the future. Tia also offers access to naturopaths, psychotherapists, dieticians and more. Visit Tia Health at https://tiahealth.com for more information.

SOURCE Medical Pharmacies Group Limited

For further information: For media enquiries: Medical Pharmacies Group Limited, Drew Lenardon, VP Sales & Marketing, 647-962-0138, [email protected]; Insig Corporation, Sasha Fried, VP Strategy & Partnerships, 647-269-0059, [email protected]