Medical Facilities Corporation's Black Hills Surgical Hospital to Offer Heart and Vascular Services with Fall 2024 Opening of the Black Hills Heart & Vascular Institute

TORONTO, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Medical Facilities Corporation ("Medical Facilities" or "MFC") (TSX: DR), is pleased to announce that Black Hills Surgical Hospital ("BHSH") will be expanding its services and begin offering heart and vascular care in conjunction with the opening of the Black Hills Heart & Vascular Institute (the "Institute") in the latter part of the fall of 2024. Amid rising rates of heart and vascular illness, as well as the challenges patients face in accessing specialized care, the Institute will bring a much-needed medical service to Rapid City and the surrounding area.

Commenting on the development, Jason Redman, President and CEO of Medical Facilities said: "This is an exciting time for BHSH. After being named the #1 Hospital in the United States for Major Orthopedic Surgery in both Medical Excellence and Patient Safety categories for the second year in a row by CareChex® earlier in the year, we are proud to partner with the team at BHSH as they look to address the needs for access to quality heart and vascular care of the fast-growing population in Rapid City and the surrounding area."

Led by three highly trained physicians with deep expertise in this rapidly evolving medical field, the Institute will offer patients a wide range of services from preventive care to interventional cardiac, vascular, and vein procedures. As part of the development and support of the Institute, BHSH plans to construct a state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization laboratory where patients can have advanced cardiac and coronary procedures. The full-time clinic and office-based lab will located adjacent to BHSH at 201 Anamaria Drive, Rapid City, SD.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities, in partnership with physicians, owns a portfolio of highly rated, high-quality surgical facilities in the United States. MFC's ownership includes controlling interest in four specialty surgical hospitals located in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, and an ambulatory surgery center ("ASC") located in California. The specialty surgical hospitals perform scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic and other procedures, including primary and urgent care, and derive their revenue from the fees charged for the use of their facilities. The ASC specializes in outpatient surgical procedures, with patient stays of less than 24 hours. For more information, please visit www.medicalfacilitiescorp.ca.

About Black Hills Surgical Hospital

For more than 27 years, Black Hills Surgical Hospital has been a regional and national leader in quality healthcare. BHSH is ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for 2023 and 2024 by Quantros CareChex*, and is consistently recognized for patient satisfaction, medical excellence, and patient safety. BHSH employees nearly 500 highly skilled professionals and offers integrated surgical, imaging, pain management, sports medicine, gastroenterology, and urgent care services. Black Hills Surgical Hospital is proudly owned by Medical Facilities and its physician partners.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Statements made in this news release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be forward-looking and therefore subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "may", "will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause results to vary include those identified in Medical Facilities' filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities such as legislative or regulatory developments, intensifying competition, technological change and general economic conditions. All forward-looking statements presented herein should be considered in conjunction with such filings. Medical Facilities does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements; such statements speak only as of the date made.

For further information: David Watson, Chief Financial Officer, Medical Facilities Corporation, 1.877.402.7162, [email protected]; Trevor Heisler, Investor Relations, MBC Capital Markets Advisors, 416.848.7380, [email protected]