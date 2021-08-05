Medical Facilities Corporation Responds to Market Activity

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Medical Facilities Corporation ("Medical Facilities," "MFC," or the "Corporation") (TSX: DR), is not aware of any material undisclosed information related to MFC that would influence trading or the appreciation of the Corporation's common shares.

MFC will release its 2021 second quarter financial results prior to market open on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Management will host a conference call to review the financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET the same morning. All interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 647-792-1240 or 1-800-437-2398 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. You will be put on hold until the conference call begins. A live audio webcast of the call will be available at https://bit.ly/MFC2021Q2.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities, in partnership with physicians, owns a diverse portfolio of highly rated, high-quality surgical facilities in the United States. MFC's ownership includes controlling interest in four specialty surgical hospitals located in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, and an ambulatory surgery center ("ASC") located in California. In addition, through a partnership with NueHealth LLC, Medical Facilities owns a controlling interest in five ambulatory surgery centers located in Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. MFC also owns non-controlling interests in a specialty surgical hospital in Indiana and an ASC in Missouri. The specialty surgical hospitals perform scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic and other procedures, including primary and urgent care, and derive their revenue from the fees charged for the use of their facilities. The ASCs specialize in outpatient surgical procedures, with patient stays of less than 24 hours. For more information, please visit www.medicalfacilitiescorp.ca.

SOURCE Medical Facilities Corporation

For further information: David Watson, Chief Financial Officer, Medical Facilities Corporation, 416.848.7380 or 1.877.402.7162, [email protected]; Trevor Heisler, Investor Relations, NATIONAL Capital Markets, 416.848.1434, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.medicalfc.com

