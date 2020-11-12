Medical Facilities Corporation Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Quarter highlighted by rebound in surgical case volumes and improved profitability

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Medical Facilities Corporation ("Medical Facilities," "MFC," or the "Corporation") (TSX: DR), reported its financial results today for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.

Q3 2020 Summary
(For continuing operations1 compared to Q3 2019)

  • Facility service revenue totaled $96.3 million;
  • Total revenue and other income increased 2.4% to $98.8 million, including $2.5 million of government stimulus income recognized by the surgical hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers ("ASC");
  • Income from operations increased  to $17.6 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 increased 9.6% to $24.6 million; and
  • St. Luke's Surgery Center of Chesterfield ("St. Luke's ASC") opened and completed its first cases in the month of September.

"We are pleased to report that case volumes continued to rebound in the third quarter despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Robert O. Horrar, President and CEO of Medical Facilities. "Total revenue and other income for the quarter was impacted by favourable shifts in case and payor mix and government stimulus income, which were partly offset by a decline in case volumes year-over-year. We are also pleased with the progress of St. Luke's ASC, which is officially opened and operational, and is ramping up as expected."

"While uncertainty surrounding the impact of COVID-19 remains, we maintain our focus on growing MFC and seeking opportunities to execute our ASC platform growth strategy," concluded Mr. Horrar.

Financial Results

Financial Results from Continuing Operations

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30

September 30

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts and where otherwise noted)

2020

% change

2019

2020

% change

2019

Facility service revenue

96,322

(0.2%)

96,536

256,743

(9.6%)

284,149

Government stimulus income

2,491

100.0%

-

23,636

100.0%

-

Total revenue and other income

98,813

2.4%

96,536

280,379

(1.3%)

284,149

Consolidated operating expenses

81,241

(21.5%)

103,475

234,186

(11.8%)

265,480

Income (loss) from operations

17,572

353.2%

(6,939)

46,193

147.4%

18,669

Finance costs (net interest expense)

2,216

15.8%

1,914

4,567

(24.0%)

6,009

Finance costs (changes in values of derivative instruments and gain/loss on foreign currency)

2,076

110.8%

(19,231)

2,525

111.0%

(22,872)

Share of equity loss in associates

672

100.0%

-

1,606

1,490.1%

101

Income tax expense

2,786

61.3%

1,727

5,689

(12.9%)

6,534

Net income

9,822

13.5%

8,651

31,806

10.1%

28,897

Attributable to:





Owners of the Corporation

2,998

(38.3%)

4,862

12,662

(16.8%)

15,211

Non-controlling interest

6,824

80.1%

3,789

19,144

39.9%

13,686







Earnings (loss) per share





Basic

$0.10

(37.5%)

$0.16

$0.41

(16.3%)

$0.49

Diluted

$0.10

143.5%

($0.23)

$0.41

920.0%

($0.05)

Net income attributable to owners of the Corporation fluctuates significantly between periods, primarily due to variations in non-cash finance costs (change in the value of exchangeable interest liability), and income taxes; these charges are incurred at the corporate level rather than at the facility level.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30

September 30

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except where otherwise noted)

2020

% change

2019

2020

% change

2019

Net income

9,822

13.5%

8,651

31,806

10.1%

28,897

Income tax expense

2,786

61.3%

1,727

5,689

(12.9%)

6,534

Share of equity loss in associates

672

100.0%

-

1,606

1,490.1%

101

Finance costs (income)

4,292

124.8%

(17,317)

7,092

142.1%

(16,863)

Depreciation and amortization

6,978

(5.0%)

7,345

21,068

(8.3%)

22,980

EBITDA2

24,550

5,946.8%

406

67,261

61.5%

41,649

Transaction costs on sale of Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital

-

-

-

450

100.0%

-

Impairment of goodwill

-

(100.0%)

22,000

-

(100.0%)

22,000

Adjusted EBITDA

24,550

9.6%

22,406

67,711

6.4%

63,649


Distributable Cash Flow

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30

September 30

(thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and percentage data)

2020

% change

2019

2020

% change

2019

Cash available for distribution2 (C$)

12,719

140.4%

5,291

29,847

93.5%

15,421

Distributions (C$)

2,177

(75.1%)

8,749

6,532

(75.1%)

26,222

Distributions per common share (C$)

0.07

(75.0%)

0.28

0.21

(75.0%)

0.84

Payout ratio2

17.1%

(89.7%)

165.3%

21.9%

(87.1%)

170.2%

During the quarter, MFC paid a quarterly cash dividend of C$0.07 per common share (or C$0.28 per share on an annualized basis), which represented an annualized yield of 6.41% on the September 30, 2020 closing price of $4.37 per common share.

As at September 30, 2020, MFC had consolidated net working capital of $54.1 million, compared to $71.5 million on December 31, 2019.

MFC's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September, 2020, will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on Thursday, November 12, 2020 and will also be available on Medical Facilities' website at www.medicalfacilitiescorp.ca.

1 Continuing operations is defined as consolidated operations excluding UMASH and RRI Mishawaka Hospital, LP which were treated as discontinued operations in the financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020.

2 EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, cash available for distribution and payout ratio are non-IFRS financial measures. While Medical Facilities believes that these measures are useful for the evaluation and assessment of its performance, they do not have any standard meaning prescribed by IFRS, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers, and should not be considered as alternatives to comparable measures determined in accordance with IFRS. For further information on these non-IFRS financial measures, including a reconciliation of each of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS, please refer to Medical Facilities' most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Notice of Conference Call

Management of MFC will host a conference call today, November 12, 2020 at 8:30 am ET to discuss its second quarter and year-to-date financial results. All interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available at http://bit.ly/MFC2020Q3. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived on MFC's website following the call date.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation ("MFC"), in partnership with physicians, owns a diverse portfolio of highly rated, high-quality surgical facilities in the United States. MFC's ownership includes controlling interest in four specialty surgical hospitals located in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, and an ambulatory surgery center ("ASC") located in California. In addition, through a partnership with NueHealth LLC, Medical Facilities owns controlling interest in five ambulatory surgery centers located in Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. MFC also owns non-controlling interests in a specialty surgical hospital in Indiana and an ASC in Missouri. The specialty surgical hospitals perform scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic and other procedures, including primary and urgent care, and derive their revenue from the fees charged for the use of their facilities. The ASCs specialize in outpatient surgical procedures, with patient stays of less than 24 hours. For more information, please visit www.medicalfacilitiescorp.ca.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Statements made in this news release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be forward-looking and therefore subject to various risks and uncertainties.  Some forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "may", "will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.  Factors that could cause results to vary include those identified in Medical Facilities' filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities such as legislative or regulatory developments, intensifying competition, technological change and general economic conditions.  All forward-looking statements presented herein should be considered in conjunction with such filings.  Medical Facilities does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements; such statements speak only as of the date made.

SOURCE Medical Facilities Corporation

For further information: David Watson, Chief Financial Officer, Medical Facilities Corporation, 416.848.7380 or 1.877.402.7162, [email protected]; Trevor Heisler, Investor Relations, NATIONAL Capital Markets, 416.848.1434, [email protected]

