Medical Facilities Corporation Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Quarter highlighted by rebound in surgical case volumes and improved profitability

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Medical Facilities Corporation ("Medical Facilities," "MFC," or the "Corporation") (TSX: DR), reported its financial results today for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.

Q3 2020 Summary

(For continuing operations1 compared to Q3 2019)

Facility service revenue totaled $96.3 million ;

; Total revenue and other income increased 2.4% to $98.8 million , including $2.5 million of government stimulus income recognized by the surgical hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers ("ASC");

, including of government stimulus income recognized by the surgical hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers ("ASC"); Income from operations increased to $17.6 million ;

; Adjusted EBITDA 2 increased 9.6% to $24.6 million ; and

increased 9.6% to ; and St. Luke's Surgery Center of Chesterfield ("St. Luke's ASC") opened and completed its first cases in the month of September.

"We are pleased to report that case volumes continued to rebound in the third quarter despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Robert O. Horrar, President and CEO of Medical Facilities. "Total revenue and other income for the quarter was impacted by favourable shifts in case and payor mix and government stimulus income, which were partly offset by a decline in case volumes year-over-year. We are also pleased with the progress of St. Luke's ASC, which is officially opened and operational, and is ramping up as expected."

"While uncertainty surrounding the impact of COVID-19 remains, we maintain our focus on growing MFC and seeking opportunities to execute our ASC platform growth strategy," concluded Mr. Horrar.

Financial Results

Financial Results from Continuing Operations For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30 September 30 (thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts and where otherwise noted) 2020 % change 2019 2020 % change 2019 Facility service revenue 96,322 (0.2%) 96,536 256,743 (9.6%) 284,149 Government stimulus income 2,491 100.0% - 23,636 100.0% - Total revenue and other income 98,813 2.4% 96,536 280,379 (1.3%) 284,149 Consolidated operating expenses 81,241 (21.5%) 103,475 234,186 (11.8%) 265,480 Income (loss) from operations 17,572 353.2% (6,939) 46,193 147.4% 18,669 Finance costs (net interest expense) 2,216 15.8% 1,914 4,567 (24.0%) 6,009 Finance costs (changes in values of derivative instruments and gain/loss on foreign currency) 2,076 110.8% (19,231) 2,525 111.0% (22,872) Share of equity loss in associates 672 100.0% - 1,606 1,490.1% 101 Income tax expense 2,786 61.3% 1,727 5,689 (12.9%) 6,534 Net income 9,822 13.5% 8,651 31,806 10.1% 28,897 Attributable to:











Owners of the Corporation 2,998 (38.3%) 4,862 12,662 (16.8%) 15,211 Non-controlling interest 6,824 80.1% 3,789 19,144 39.9% 13,686













Earnings (loss) per share











Basic $0.10 (37.5%) $0.16 $0.41 (16.3%) $0.49 Diluted $0.10 143.5% ($0.23) $0.41 920.0% ($0.05)

Net income attributable to owners of the Corporation fluctuates significantly between periods, primarily due to variations in non-cash finance costs (change in the value of exchangeable interest liability), and income taxes; these charges are incurred at the corporate level rather than at the facility level.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30 September 30 (thousands of U.S. dollars, except where otherwise noted) 2020 % change 2019 2020 % change 2019 Net income 9,822 13.5% 8,651 31,806 10.1% 28,897 Income tax expense 2,786 61.3% 1,727 5,689 (12.9%) 6,534 Share of equity loss in associates 672 100.0% - 1,606 1,490.1% 101 Finance costs (income) 4,292 124.8% (17,317) 7,092 142.1% (16,863) Depreciation and amortization 6,978 (5.0%) 7,345 21,068 (8.3%) 22,980 EBITDA2 24,550 5,946.8% 406 67,261 61.5% 41,649 Transaction costs on sale of Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital - - - 450 100.0% - Impairment of goodwill - (100.0%) 22,000 - (100.0%) 22,000 Adjusted EBITDA 24,550 9.6% 22,406 67,711 6.4% 63,649



Distributable Cash Flow For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30 September 30 (thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and percentage data) 2020 % change 2019 2020 % change 2019 Cash available for distribution2 (C$) 12,719 140.4% 5,291 29,847 93.5% 15,421 Distributions (C$) 2,177 (75.1%) 8,749 6,532 (75.1%) 26,222 Distributions per common share (C$) 0.07 (75.0%) 0.28 0.21 (75.0%) 0.84 Payout ratio2 17.1% (89.7%) 165.3% 21.9% (87.1%) 170.2%

During the quarter, MFC paid a quarterly cash dividend of C$0.07 per common share (or C$0.28 per share on an annualized basis), which represented an annualized yield of 6.41% on the September 30, 2020 closing price of $4.37 per common share.

As at September 30, 2020, MFC had consolidated net working capital of $54.1 million, compared to $71.5 million on December 31, 2019.

MFC's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September, 2020, will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on Thursday, November 12, 2020 and will also be available on Medical Facilities' website at www.medicalfacilitiescorp.ca.

1 Continuing operations is defined as consolidated operations excluding UMASH and RRI Mishawaka Hospital, LP which were treated as discontinued operations in the financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020. 2 EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, cash available for distribution and payout ratio are non-IFRS financial measures. While Medical Facilities believes that these measures are useful for the evaluation and assessment of its performance, they do not have any standard meaning prescribed by IFRS, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers, and should not be considered as alternatives to comparable measures determined in accordance with IFRS. For further information on these non-IFRS financial measures, including a reconciliation of each of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS, please refer to Medical Facilities' most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

