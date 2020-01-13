Medical Facilities Corporation Appoints John Schario as Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Medical Facilities Corporation ("Medical Facilities," "MFC," or the "Corporation") (TSX: DR), today announced the hiring of John Schario as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

"We are pleased to have John Schario join our team as Chief Operating Officer," said Robert Horrar, President and CEO of Medical Facilities. "John has an established record of success as a healthcare executive in both for-profit and non-profit health systems, with extensive experience building and operating Surgical Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers. He is a great fit for MFC, and we look forward to leveraging his knowledge and insights as we continue to lay the foundation for a strong and sustainable future."

Mr. Schario has over 35 years of healthcare experience, serving as an executive for both multi- state and international healthcare companies. His background includes two terms with Nueterra Healthcare, including from 2001 to 2011 when he served as Principal and CEO. During this time, the company saw substantial growth, expanding from nine to 62 surgical facilities and 30 physical therapy clinics in operation or under development. In between his two stints at Neuterra, John was Senior Vice President, Consumer Health and Innovation, at Mountain States Health Alliance (now called Ballad Health), where he was responsible for non-hospital assets such as home health, hospice, occupational medicine centers and joint ventured ambulatory surgery centers. Earlier in his career, John held several progressively senior roles over an eleven-year tenure with Health Midwest, which was a large horizontal and vertically integrated not-for-profit health system serving the greater Kansas City Metropolitan area. Mr. Schario holds a Bachelor of Science degree and an MBA from Rockhurst University.

Medical Facilities also announced the departure of Jimmy Porter, who had served as the Corporation's Vice President, Operations since January 2018.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities, in partnership with physicians, owns surgical facilities in the United States. Medical Facilities' portfolio includes controlling interest in five specialty surgical hospitals located in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, and an ambulatory surgery center located in California. In addition, through a partnership with NueHealth LLC, Medical Facilities owns controlling interest in seven ambulatory surgery centers located in Arkansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon, and Pennsylvania. The specialty surgical hospitals perform scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic and other procedures, including primary and urgent care, and derive their revenue from the fees charged for the use of their facilities. The ambulatory surgery centers specialize in outpatient surgical procedures, with patient stays of less than 24 hours.

