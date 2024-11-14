Medical Facilities Corporation Announces Sale of Black Hills Surgical Hospital, LLP

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Medical Facilities Corporation ("MFC" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DR), announced that one of MFC's specialty surgical hospitals, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, LLP ("BHSH"), located in Rapid City, SD, has entered into a definitive agreement to sell BHSH to Sanford Health (with certain affiliates, "Sanford"). The proposed transaction is structured as a merger in which Sanford would acquire 100% of the equity securities of BHSH for a total purchase price of $194 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is expected to yield gross proceeds of approximately $105.2 million for MFC's 54.22% ownership share of BHSH. MFC's minority partner in BHSH, Black Hills Surgical Physicians, LLC, is also participating in the Transaction. The Transaction is expected to close within the week. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.

"The sale of Black Hills Surgical Hospital will be effected at a material premium to current trading levels and unlock significant value for Medical Facilities' shareholders," said Jason Redman, President and CEO of MFC. "This transaction aligns with our strategic direction, allowing us to better focus on our remaining core assets, and continue delivering high-quality healthcare services in our key markets. Additionally, the sale strengthens our balance sheet and should provide us with the flexibility to continue creating value for our shareholders."

Michael Gisser, Chairman of the board of directors of MFC noted, "We are proud to have played a role in building BHSH into one of the top orthopedic hospitals in the United States. In particular, it has been an honour to partner with the exceptional professionals at BHSH over the years. Their staff and surgeons are indeed second to none."

For the most recent fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, BHSH generated revenue of $106 million and income from operations of $17.9 million, representing 23.8% and 26.7% of MFC's consolidated facility service revenue and income from operations, respectively.

The Corporation is currently evaluating various alternatives for the majority of the anticipated net proceeds, including repurchasing shares under the Corporation's normal course issuer bid, making a substantial issuer bid, and/or making distributions to shareholders.

