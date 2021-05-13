Medical Facilities Corporation Announces Results of 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Medical Facilities Corporation (TSX: DR) ("Medical Facilities" or the "Corporation") announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 13, 2021 via online webcast were elected as directors of the Corporation.

Detailed results of the votes by proxy for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes

For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Lois Cormack 9,432,533 97.74% 217,752 2.26% Stephen Dineley 9,421,730 97.63% 228,555 2.37% Erin S. Enright 9,427,639 97.69% 222,646 2.31% Robert O. Horrar 9,444,970 97.87% 205,315 2.13% Dale Lawr 9,253,982 95.89% 396,303 4.11% Jeffrey C. Lozon 9,399,147 97.40% 251,138 2.60% Reza Shahim 9,250,500 95.86% 399,785 4.14%

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Corporation also approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation and authorized the board of directors of the Corporation to fix their remuneration, with 97.80% of the votes in favour.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities, in partnership with physicians, owns surgical facilities in the United States. Medical Facilities' portfolio includes controlling interest in four specialty surgical hospitals located in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, and an ambulatory surgery center located in California. Medical Facilities also has a non-controlling interest in a specialty surgical hospital in Indiana. In addition, through a partnership with NueHealth LLC, Medical Facilities owns controlling interest in six ambulatory surgery centers located in Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon, and Pennsylvania. The specialty surgical hospitals perform scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic and other procedures, including primary and urgent care, and derive their revenue from the fees charged for the use of their facilities. The ambulatory surgery centers specialize in outpatient surgical procedures, with patient stays of less than 24 hours. For more information, please visit www.medicalfacilitiescorp.ca.

