Medical Facilities Corporation and St. Luke's Hospital Announce First Case Completed at Newly Opened St. Luke's Surgery Center of Chesterfield

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Medical Facilities Corporation ("Medical Facilities," "MFC," or the "Corporation") (TSX: DR) and St. Luke's Hospital announced the official opening of St. Luke's Surgery Center of Chesterfield in St. Louis County, Missouri. Located on the west campus of St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri, the surgery center is currently offering six specialties, including orthopedics, gynecology, gastrointestinal (GI), plastic surgery, urology and general surgery. The surgery center encompasses more than 17,500 square feet of medical space with four state-of-the-art equipped operating rooms and two procedure rooms. The ambulatory surgery center ("ASC") also features five extended care rooms to accommodate outpatient surgeries such as total joint replacement of the knee and hip.

"We are excited to see this facility come to fruition," said Robert O. Horrar, President and CEO of Medical Facilities. "The first cases at St. Luke's Surgery Center of Chesterfield have been completed and physicians are welcoming new patients. This new ASC addresses the needs of a healthcare market that demands the highest quality of care, an enhanced overall experience and a lower cost. The surgery center will benefit from our established ASC platform, which we believe is well-positioned to take advantage of the substantial opportunity we continue to see in the ASC space."

Diane Ray, St. Luke's Hospital's Senior Vice President and Chief Operating and Nursing Officer said, "St. Luke's is proud to be partnering with MFC and many of our outstanding surgeons to create this state-of-the-art facility that brings the quality of services and physician talent St. Luke's is famous for in the St. Louis region."

The multi-specialty ASC is jointly owned by MFC Nueterra, St. Luke's Hospital and local physicians. More information about the ASC can be found at stlukesscc.com.

Medical Facilities Corporation ("MFC"), in partnership with physicians, owns surgical facilities in the United States. MFC's portfolio includes controlling interest in four specialty surgical hospitals located in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, and an ambulatory surgery center located in California. MFC also has a non-controlling interest in a specialty surgical hospital in Indiana. In addition, through a partnership with NueHealth LLC, Medical Facilities owns controlling interest in six ambulatory surgery centers located in Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon, and Pennsylvania. The specialty surgical hospitals perform scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic and other procedures, including primary and urgent care, and derive their revenue from the fees charged for the use of their facilities. The ambulatory surgery centers specialize in outpatient surgical procedures, with patient stays of less than 24 hours. For more information, please visit www.medicalfacilitiescorp.ca.

St. Luke's Hospital is an independent, nonprofit healthcare provider committed to improving the quality of life for its patients and the community. Since its founding in 1866, St. Luke's has grown from a single hospital location to an advanced network of care providing personalized healthcare services in over 60 specialty areas at its 493-bed hospital in Chesterfield, Mo. and 143-bed St. Luke's Des Peres Hospital. It also offers more than 30 other locations across the greater St. Louis area, bringing quality healthcare services close to home. St. Luke's is nationally-recognized for quality care and consistently earns high patient satisfaction scores. In St. Louis, St. Luke's is the exclusive alliance provider for the nation's No. 1 heart hospital, the Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute.

Statements made in this news release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be forward-looking and therefore subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "may", "will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause results to vary include those identified in Medical Facilities' filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities such as legislative or regulatory developments, intensifying competition, technological change and general economic conditions. All forward-looking statements presented herein should be considered in conjunction with such filings. Medical Facilities does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements; such statements speak only as of the date made.

For further information: David Watson, Chief Financial Officer, Medical Facilities Corporation, (416) 848-7380 or 1-877-402-7162, [email protected]; Trevor Heisler, Investor Relations, NATIONAL Capital Markets, (416) 848-1434, [email protected]

