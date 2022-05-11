EDMONTON, AB, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - GLC Medical (GLCM) Inc. is pleased to announce that it has completed the development of its GLCM Biosensor Test Platform, which produces results in under one-minute. The biosensor, in the process of regulatory approval, can be tailored to detect multiple viruses and other pathogens and represents a global breakthrough in medical diagnostics by providing real-time virus detection that is unmatched in terms of sensitivity, simplicity, and reproducibility by utilizing electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS). Successful implementation of the EIS method, which has been researched over decades as a desirable method of testing, is a breakthrough for GLCM and the medical diagnostics industry.

According to Dr. Jed Harrison, Professor Emeritus at the University of Alberta, renowned biosensor expert and GLCM board member, "GLCM has developed a reliable single-use disposable biosensor for COVID virus detection that is remarkably robust in its response and selectivity. GLCM's impedance-based platform offers considerable opportunity to address many healthcare applications".

SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) is the first virus developed on the GLCM platform, which offers a non-invasive point-of-care, saliva-based diagnostic device. Pending regulatory approval of the device, future potential developments on the platform include, but are not limited to, Tuberculosis, RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), HIV, Malaria, Zika, with the potential to test for cancer markers. As this platform allows for fast testing solutions, GLCM believes it can contribute greatly to the goal of reducing the impact of future pandemics on people and world economies.

COVID-19 has been a life-changing event throughout the world, and the pandemic continues to be a major focus for governments, businesses, and industry as they adjust strategies to minimize the spread and resulting impacts on economies. Rapid and reliable testing, like GLCM's Biosensor Test and platform, remains critical in mitigating COVID's economic impacts.

"The GLCM Biosensor represents a significant milestone in virus detection for a global population learning to live with easily transmissible viruses. What started as a project to develop a test for SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 has led to a world-leading breakthrough in diagnostic technology," said GLCM's President and CEO, Donna Mandau. Ms. Mandau added that, "I am extremely proud of our world class team. While there have been decades of R&D in EIS, this unrivaled achievement by our team was accomplished in a relatively short time frame through dedication, perseverance, and expertise. With ongoing testing around the world for COVID-19, existing rapid tests can take as long as 30 minutes or more to deliver results that are not as reliable as the GLCM Biosensor. Conventional RT-PCR tests are costly, require invasive sample collection procedures and an in-lab environment to process results, resulting in long turnaround times. The GLCM Biosensor offers the best of both worlds: a non-invasive collection method; and precise, reliable results in under one-minute."

GLC Medical is currently seeking strategic partners and welcomes all inquiries and discussions relating to the advancement of this breakthrough virus detection technology.

About GLC Medical (GLCM) Inc.

GLC Medical (GLCM) Inc. is a Canadian medical technology company engaged in the business of virus detection medical devices and rapid testing for specified viruses to be identified. The company is also exploring the application of graphene in its virus detection systems. GLCM's tag line is "Health through Technology".

